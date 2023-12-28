More than 35,000 names have been added to a petition calling for Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow to be knighted.

Sinfield was made an MBE in 2014 for services to rugby league and received an OBE seven years later in recognition of his work raising awareness and funds for the fight against motor neurone disease (MND). Burrow was diagnosed with terminal illness in 2019 and awarded an MBE two years later, after campaigning in support of fellow sufferers.

Sinfield was known as ‘Sir Kev’ by fans during his record-breaking spell as Rhinos captain from 2001-2015, when he led the team to seven Super League titles, two Wembley victories and a brace of World Club Challenge wins. The 2024 New Year’s Honours will be announced tomorrow (Friday) and petition organiser Stuart Wilson says it’s time the knighthood was made official for both Sinfield and his former teammate Burrow, to recognise their contribution to the MND community.

Rob Burrow, left and Kevin Sinfield, seen at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

On the petition page, Wilson claims “the establishment has failed to adequately recognise the importance of the work and dedication shown by Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrows [sic]”. Despite the misspelling of Burrow’s name, he adds: “Their contributions are significant; they deserve recognition from our highest institutions. We call on those responsible for deciding New Year Honours list recipients to award knighthoods to these two extraordinary individuals. They have shown exceptional dedication towards fighting a devastating disease that impacts thousands of lives every year.”