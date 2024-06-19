Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hall of Fame member and former captain Garry Schofield has joined calls for Leeds Rhinos to sack coach Rohan Smith.

Schofield, who scored 147 tries in 251 appearances for Leeds from 1987-96, wants to see Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley take over and insists he speaks for “thousands of Rhinos fans” by demanding a change at the top. Pressure has been mounting on Smith throughout a disappointing campaign and Schofield reckons last weekend’s defeat at Hull FC - who had lost 14 of their previous 15 games this term - was the final straw.

“Hull are second-bottom in Super League for a reason, because they are, by far, the second-worst team in the competition,” Schofield said. “They beat us on Saturday and didn’t even have to play well. What is going on? I just don’t get it, why is he still in a job? The job is too big for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garry Schofield in his playing days for Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Steve Riding.

There were anti-Smith chants during the second half of the MKM Stadium defeat and Schofield vowed: “I am speaking on behalf of many thousands of fans; the message coming through is quite simple ‘how is he still in a job at Leeds Rugby League Club’? I am speaking as an ex-player and ex-captain, somebody who loves Leeds Rugby League Club and cares about the club and I know exactly what the Leeds fans deserve.

“They are very, very patient and like most rugby league supporters, they are intelligent. You won’t get many better rugby league supporters than the Leeds fans, but Leeds were booed three games on the trot at half-time and full-time this season and that tells you something. Leeds fans have lost patience - so has everyone who’s associated with Leeds Rugby League Club, apart from the hierarchy.”

Rhinos face Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley on Friday before Betfred Super League takes a break for England’s mid-season Test in France. Rhinos are currently seventh in the table, four points outside the play-offs and Schofield added: “We have all had enough of Rohan Smith.

“The game this week is irrelevant because of the occasion and the emotion, but Leigh will beat us on Friday night and hopefully then we get Paul Rowley in and let us start brewing a proper rugby league team. At this moment in time, we are pathetic and everybody’s disillusioned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garry Schofield on the ball for Leeds in his playing days. Picture by Steve Riding.

Schofield reckons stand-off Brodie Croft and hooker Andy Ackers have both dipped in form since joining Rhinos from Salford, while centre Nene Macdonald - who made the opposite move - is having an outstanding season under Rowley. The ex-Great Britain star has become known for voicing controversial opinions since hanging up his boots, but stressed: “This is not Schoey with his ego again. I am talking from the heart because I care about our great rugby league club. We are literally going nowhere with Rohan Smith as our coach.”

The former centre or stand-off also feels appointing loose-forward Cameron Smith as skipper has not worked. He said: “I’d advise Cameron Smith to give up the captaincy, just like John Holmes did [in the 1970s].