Leeds’ Scott Gobin bagged a brace and captained England to their historic success at Warrington’s HJ Stadium, which completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign

Rhinos Sam Zeller also crossed twice and clubmates Nick Leigh and Tommy Pouncey were among the other try scorers, alongside Adam Fleming, of Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers’ Nick Kennedy.

“It feels like pure joy, elation, it’s wonderful” Pouncey said after the final. “I am so happy, this is what we have been working towards and it feels amazing.”

England celebrate with the trophy after beating New Zealand in the PDRL World Cup final. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The Rhinos man added: “The highlight of the game was me going over from three yards! Unbelievable pace - I just picked it up and fell over, that’s all I needed to do.”

Leeds’ Peter Clarke, Nick Horner and Harry Edmonds were also part of the England squad - who beat Australia, Wales and the Kiwis in the group stage - and Rhinos’ Dan Roberts was assistant to coach Shaun Briscoe.

Other members of the squad included Wakefield’s John Clements, Darren Dean, Ben Nicholson and Callum Parkinson, along with Mark Gummerson and Conor Lynes of Castleford.

Wales - whose side featured Leeds’ Isaac Pickett, Dylan Hughes and Chris Young - beat Australia 32-18 in the third/fourth-place play-off.

Leeds' Sam Zellar breaks away to score one of his two tries in England's PDRL World Cup final win over New Zealand. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The Welsh missed out on a place in the final after their win over New Zealand in the group stage was reversed because of an “unintended technical breach” of rules regarding the ability classification of players on the field.