Smith has tried numerous players in unfamiliar roles during Rhinos’ two pre-season games so far, including Sam Walters and Zane Tetevano swapping places in the pack against Leigh Leopards last weekend.

Walters started at prop with Tetevano in the second-row and Smith insisted: “It helps you to understand the game more if you can play more than one place.”

He said: “Sam and Zane both played middle and edge [at Leigh] and Zane grew up being an edge back-rower as a young kid.

Derrell Olpherts, pictured in last Sunday's game at Leigh, could play centre, wing or full-back for Rhinos. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I coached him in 2009 and he was mostly an edge back-rower then. He spent most of his time in the NRL as a middle, but played comfortably at the back end of last season on an edge for us.

“Sam Walters has been mostly an edge, but I probably see him more as a middle for us at this time.

“Getting them both exposure there is part of the process and that’s what this period of games is about, getting blokes fit and getting them exposed to where they might play during the year.”

Smith also hinted at more possible changes in the backs. In pre-season so far Ash Handley has played full-back and centre and Derrell Olpherts centre and wing.

Zane Tetevano may play on an edge this year, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says. Picture Tony Johnson.

New signing Luis Roberts had a run in both three-quarter roles at Leigh and David Fusitu’a, normally a wing, was due to play centre before illness ruled him out.

Smith said: “It was positive to see all four players who played centre [at Leigh] do well.

“Derrell grew up as a centre, Ash Handley is a good footballer all round, Roberts was good and I see him as a winger or centre going forward and Levi Edwards did well as well.

Luis Roberts, seen scoring against Leigh, is equally effective at centre or wing, according to Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Steve Riding.

“They are all good signs. Obviously Harry Newman will be one centre when he’s fit; Nene Macdonald is an accomplished centre, but also a very good winger and played the best of his footy on the wing in the NRL.