In 1899-1900, Leeds won just one of the first nine, but they went one beyond that when they were beaten 16-14 at Castleford Tigers two days ago.

Here’s five talking points from Rhinos’ latest defeat.

1: New coach. Rhinos are expected to confirm their new coach this week and chief executive Gary Hetherington has done a remarkable job of keeping his identity under wraps. Leeds have been linked with a host of coaches both at home and in Australia, with Queensland State of Origin boss Paul Green - an NRL winner with the Cowboys in 2015 - being the latest hot tip. Rhinos don’t yet need a miracle worker, but whoever it is has a huge job on his hands.

Paul Green, pictured right at a Headingley press conference before the 2016 World Cllub Challenge, is the latest coach linked with Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

2: Discipline. Top of the incoming coach’s agenda will be discipline. Leeds’ stats in that regard this season are shocking: including pre-season, they’ve picked up 12 sin-binnings, one dismissal and three charges from other incidents. James Bentley and Zane Tetevano are both suspended - again - for the next two games and the former’s yellow card against Tigers effectively cost Leeds the match. These are self-inflicted wounds.

3: Teen spirit. Seventeen-year-olds Max Simpson and Jack Sinfield injected some much-needed enthusiasm against Castleford and Morgan Gannon, a hardened veteran of 18, was outstanding, along with another youngster, Jarrod O’Connor, 20. Leeds need a coach who can turn out a winning team, but is also willing to give the club’s emerging talent a chance.

4: Next generation. There’s a lot of pressure on Jack Sinfield, because of his name and playing position. Talent and a good temperament are in his genes, but he is Jack, not Kevin. He should be allowed to make a name for himself in his own right.