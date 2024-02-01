Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year-old centre is entering the final season of his deal and has been linked with a move to the NRL, but said last month his preference for now is to stay with Rhinos. Speaking at the club’s pre-season media launch, Newman confirmed: “Leeds are in talks with my agent at the moment and I am just leaving it up to them. I am staying out of it and just focusing on the rugby, so we’ll see what happens.”

Newman’s contract situation has been a major topic of conversation among supporters and in the media during the off-season and he admitted speculation over his future is not ideal. “I’ve just got to focus on my rugby at the minute,” he stressed. “That will take care of itself.”

The Huddersfield-based star was the first player born this century to feature in Super League when he made his Leeds debut in 2017. Having come through Rhinos’ system from their scholarship, he insisted the club remains close to his heart.

Harry Newman, middle of picture, is set to feature for Leeds Rhinos in James Donaldson's testimonial game against Hull KR on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I have loved every minute of it,” Newman added. “Leeds have stuck by me through some tough periods with injuries and I would like to repay them by having a massive season this year. The fans have stuck by me as well and been really supportive.

“You walk out there [at AMT Headingley] and there’s 14-15,000 there every game. You get that nowhere else on average. With the quality of players we’ve brought in this year, it’s exciting and I am really looking forward to kicking on.”

Newman was ever-present for England during the 2023 Test series against Tonga and is set to feature in Sunday’s James Donaldson testimonial game at home to Hull KR. After a strong pre-season, he is in confident mood and “excited” about what new-look Rhinos could achieve in 2024.

A run of injuries in recent seasons, including a broken leg and three layoffs with hamstring problems, have limited Newman to just 76 games for Leeds so far, but he came through his latest return last year unscathed and is going into the new campaign in good shape. He said: “It’s my first full pre-season in three years; that has put a lot more confidence into my mind and body.

Harry Newman, back, with Leeds Rhinos teammates Lachlan Miller, Andy Ackers, Cameron Smith, Brodie Croft and Justin Sangare in a promotional picture for the new Betfred Super League season. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

“I’ve done some tough sessions, consistently and I’m getting a run out this weekend which I am really looking forward to. I’ve not played for three months and training every week can get quite tedious. You want something at the end of it as a reward and probably now is the right time.”

Newman finished 2023 on a high, winning his first Test cap, playing in all three victories over Tonga and scoring in the final game, at Headingley. He admitted that has given him a huge lift going into the new season. “I wasn’t lacking confidence in my ability on the field,” he said.

“It was more the injuries, but last year I finished the season on 20 games, not seven like the year before. That was obviously a great confidence boost and playing at that level, against a team like Tonga, was massive. I thought towards the back end of the series I really started to show what I could do on that stage.”

Harry Newman with the trophy after England's Test series win against Tonga last autumn. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Though Newman’s ability has never been in doubt, England coach Shaun Wane was among those questioning temperament before the Tonga campaign. He came through with flying colours and pledged: “It’s probably something I like doing, proving people wrong and I’ve done that on a few occasions in my career.

“When I had my leg break back in 2020 everyone wrote me off then, but I came back and I’ve been working towards the England step up for a long time now. I missed out through injury at the World Cup [in 2022] so to finish the season like that was phenomenal and probably the best experience I’ve had in my life so far.”

The aim now is to take that momentum into the new Betfred Super League season which begins for Rhinos at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16. “The lads who have come in are quality players,” Newman said. “They are going to help me express what I can do as well as help the team. It has been a great pre-season, the lads have bonded together really well and we’ll be looking to show that on the field.”