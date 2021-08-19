Let's make sure Rob Burrow has a hero's welcome to Headingley tonight - YEP Comment
There won’t be a dry eye in the house when rugby’s favourite son returns back home tonight.
Rob Burrow will be guest of honour at Rhinos’ Super League game against Huddersfield Giants.
And it will be the first time he has attended the stadium on a matchday since January last year.
Burrow’s refusal to let the cruel condition break his spirit has been an inspiration well beyond rugby league’s traditional heartlands.
Rhinos coach Richard Agar described Burrow as a “superman” and expects tonight to be an emotional occasion.
And he’s hoping that Rob’s presence will help to spur the team on to success.
So let’s make sure our very own superman gets the hero’s welcome he deserves as he heads back home tonight!
