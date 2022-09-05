Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following last weekend’s dramatic win over Castleford Tigers, which clinched fifth place in the table, hopes are high Rhinos can win at Catalans Dragons on Friday to go within 80 minutes of Old Trafford.

Here’s what our panel made of the derby with Tigers and expect from the all-or-nothing tie in Perpignan.

JOSH MORROW

Aidan Sezer scores Rhinos' winning try agianst Castleford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

That was far too close for comfort, but by winning they showed the spirit and self-belief Rohan Smith has promoted within the squad to breeze by Cas 14-8.

Every Leeds fan and probably Leeds player too, thought the game should have been pretty much put to bed in that first 20 minutes.

Despite some decent defence and some nervous ball handling from Leeds, they could easily have run in four or five tries in that first half, which would have made the game far easier.

Negatives out of the way first, I thought Kruise Leeming had his worst game in a Leeds shirt for a long time with his try glossing over it.

Mikolaj Oledzki presses showed 'real maturity' in Rhinos' win over Tigers. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

He missed way too many tackles in defence and that needs to improve next week for sure.

On to the positives, I thought Mik Oledzki showed real maturity by putting the team on his back and he dragged them to a win, made dents in the line all game and his run led to the winning try.

Zak Hardaker surely gets another deal, he has been immense wherever he’s needed and won that game for Leeds.

Catalans will be a tough game, but I think Leeds will push them close.

Jake Mamo scored Tigers' try agianst Leeds. but YEP Juror Iain Sharp wasn't impressed with his celebration. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

OLIVER LIMON

The winner takes it all.

Scoreless at half time, it was like a wet winter Wednesday with the amount of ball dropped and not many highlights to dwell on.

Cas finally broke the deadlock with a penalty goal.Then scored a try and conversion to rub salt in the wound.

Although we managed two points from a penalty goal to give a glimmer of hope, it looked like the occasion had got to Leeds and we were still some way off the pace.

Enter Zak Hardaker, who beat several men on an amazing run and drew the full-back to send Kruise Leeming in. Martin’s goal tied things up as we bounced around the South Stand.

There was still time for Mik Oledzki and Richie Myler to combine to send Aidan Sezer in for the match winning score. Cue pandemonium as the roof blew off the stadium. Not all superheros wear capes.

The Dragons away next up, I hope we can step up a bit for this and reproduce the form from when we came from behind to win with 12 men at Catalans. Game on, I can't wait. Play off rugby here we come.

TOM RHODES

Well, what was that on Saturday? From the word go we were so poor, knock-ons left, right and centre all the way through and it looked like we weren’t going to score all game, especially with the amount of chances Castleford Tigers served to us on a plate in the first half.

In the second half we were non-existent, but then in the 72nd minute a terrible kick from Paul McShane straight towards Richie Myler created a bit of magic and somehow we were at 8-8. Then wow, Mikolai Oledzki from a perfect line broke through to set up Aidan Sezer via Myler once again to win us the game.

Moments like that are why I support this great club, just out of the blue we pluck up the coverage to grind a win out when we’re playing so poorly.

Now on to the next challenge, another trip down to the south of France for a very tough game against the Catalan Dragons.

Last week they rested a few of their key players to get ready for this game. We might be worn and battered but we need to work extremely hard to grind out another win and perform much better with our chances.

IAIN SHARP

It was ‘Winner Takes All’, but no signs of Jimmy Tarbuck, as Leeds beat Castleford in the Tigers’ annual ‘cup final’ against their big city rivals at Headingley last Saturday.

At least the Cas fans can console themselves over the long close-season watching endless reruns of Jake Mamo’s ultimately meaningless try celebration.

The first 70 minutes was a shocker, we’re talking Government Health Warning territory as Leeds regressed to their pre-Rohan Smith state.

Luckily, at 8-0 down and with time ebbing away, someone deployed the team’s ‘get out of jail free’ card which then took a mere eight minutes to turn over a Castleford side that conceded 50 the week before (and you could see why) to obliterate their dreams.

The remaining teams in the play-offs will be looking over their shoulders, as we all know what could happen when Leeds finish fifth going in to the play-offs.

Yet another trip to France looms (just think of the duty frees accumulated …who says there’s no Brexit benefits?) on Friday night and a return to Perpignan.

It’s knock out footy from here and as we all know ANYTHING can happen from now on.

KENDLE HARDISTY

The first 70 minutes of the crucial last play-off spot decider had to be the worst game of rugby I’ve watched.

Neither team had any control of the game and were constantly making mistakes. Whether both teams were nervous or just not on it, only the players will know.

You thought the season was done and dusted, no points on the board, 10 minutes to go, but then up steps Zak Hardaker with a great run and pass to Kruise Leeming, then Richie Myler the same to Aidan Sezer for the last try with about 40 seconds to go. Big Mik Oledzki was unreal and absolutely carried our pack into the play offs!

Once again, the Rhinos are in France this week and facing Catalans. The game a couple of weeks ago definitely wasn’t a representation of how we can perform. We know we can beat them if the lads turn up and play the free-flowing rugby they have been doing.

It didn’t look good for Ash Handley as he was seen in a boot after the game which is a massive loss. Brad Dwyer also came off, but if we have the bodies, anything is possible.

KHYA GOTT

And there we have it. Leeds are in the play-offs. We made it.

After what was a rough start to the season, who could have predicted we would have finished in the top half of the table?

I can’t lie, I was sceptical. The first half on Saturday, and the start of the second half was very dull. Both ourselves and Castleford lacked quality with the final ball and in a game when it was needed the most, we needed to be at our best.

However, in the end, it didn’t matter. Anyway, what a final 10 minutes at Headingley, and unsurprisingly in true Rhinos style, we left it late, but the atmosphere was buzzing.

Whatever happens now, for that second half of the season alone, we deserved to finish where we did.

We now have a difficult tie in France on Friday ahead of us, but we have

already overcome Catalans this season, so it is doable. Plus, the Dragons

have never won the Grand Final so history is on our side.