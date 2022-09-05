Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos will go into the post-season series having taken 13 victories from their last 18 matches. Here’s five talking points.

1: Since the win over Wigan in July, Leeds haven’t been playing particularly well. What they are doing is finding a way to win. The overall performance against Castleford Tigers last Saturday was poor, in a low-quality game, but they hung in there and some late magic got them home. Though Rhinos are defending well, their attack needs to be much sharper this week.

2: The short-term contract Zak Hardaker signed in April, after he was released by Wigan, expires at the end of this season. He is keen to stay, but says he has “not been shown anything”. Considering the season ends this month, obviously a decision will need to be made soon. Hardaker has been excellent since he rejoined his first top-flight club and is a game-changer, as he proved last Saturday. Surely he has earned a new deal.

Rhinos found a way to win against Castleford, despite not playing well. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

3: Prop Mikolaj Oledzki’s place in the Betfred Super League Dream team was thoroughly deserved. At 23, Oledzki is improving every year and still a long way off his peak as a front-rower. He was outstanding in a below-part team effort against Tigers and it was fitting he played a vital role in the winning try.

4: Rhinos are unbeaten at home under coach Rohan Smith, having not won any of their first six and been unbeaten in their final nine. Home form has been a problem for years, but making Heaidngley a fortress will be crucial to hope of silverware next season.

5: It was a good weekend for Rhinos, with their wheelchair side clinching top spot on the table and the women clinching a place in their Grand Final. Having finished second in the league, the academy are in play-off action this weekend and overall, the season is ending on a much brighter note than seemed possible just a few months ago.

Zak Hardaker has been excellent since returning to Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.