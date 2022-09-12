Leeds, who were 20-10 victors in Perpignan three days ago, will travel to DW Stadium on Friday (8pm).

Salford Red Devils’ victory at Huddersfield Giants means they visit St Helens the following afternoon.

League leaders Saints and runners-up Wigan both had a bye last weekend, but go straight into sudden death.

James Bentley tries to find a gap between Catalans' Fouad Yaha, left and Tyrone May. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Rhinos reached the same stage last year, winning their opening tie at Wigan before losing away to Saints.

Ten years ago, Leeds finished fifth on the table, won at Catalans in an elimination tie and then qualified for Old Trafford following a semi-final success away to Wigan.

Wigan will be strong favourites for Friday, but, after their against the odds success in France, Leeds are relishing another knockout tie, according to Bentley.

The former St Helens Grand Final winner stressed: “Everyone wants to play in these big games. They [Wigan] have had a rest this week, but we just need to bring our best game and hopefully get the job done.

James Bentley, middle Leeds player, combines with Tom Briscoe, left and James Donaldson, to halt Catalans' Gil Dudson. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“It’s play-off footy, you want to win and get through to the semis and [last Friday] we got the job done, which was the main thing.

“It’s just about getting opportunities to play in the big games, that’s why we play. One game away from Old Trafford, it doesn’t get much better than that so we need another big performance [this] week.”

Midway through the league campaign Leeds were struggling near the foot of the table and facing a relegation battle.

They have been transformed since Rohan Smith joined the club as coach in May, eventually racing fifth spot and Bentley reckons their semi-final place shows how far they have come.

James Bentley, far right of picture, joins in celebrations after the win at Catalans. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

He said: “We weren’t playing anywhere near to our potential at the start of the year, certain things didn’t go our way, but it’s part of the game.

“You’ve just got to take it on the chin, we pulled together as a group and now we are knocking those wins off and we’ve got an opportunity to be in the big games.”

After a series of cards and suspensions in his early months as a Leeds player, Bentley has found his feet under Smith to become an integral part of the pack.

“I am just playing my game,” he said. “I am keeping calm and bringing what I need to bring to the team to get the job done.

“I am enjoying my footy as well, which is the main thing and I think you can see that when I am playing.

“If I am enjoying it and I am happy, I am playing well. I am getting big minutes and I love to play and be out there. The more I can be out there, the better.”

Part of Catalans’ game plan seemed to be focused on getting under Bentley’s skin, with Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum leading the way. It didn’t work; McIlorum received one of four cards shown to Dragons players, alongside Mitchell Pearce who was sin-binned in each half and Gil Dudson, sent-off late in his final game before joining Warrington.

“It was good craic, there was a bit of banter between us,” Bentley said of his running battle with McIlorum. “I love it when we get stuck into each other, it was good.”

The RFL are investigating after the match officials, pitchside media and Leeds’ players were pelted with beer and other objects thrown from the main stand as at the end of the game.

It was a hostile environment throughout, but Bentley reckons that made victory sweeter.

Of playing at Stade Gilbert Brutus, where Rhinos have visited three times this season, he said: “It’s one of the best atmospheres, when you hear that crowd roar and they are all chanting and doing that clapping at the start.