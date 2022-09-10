'He dived': Rohan Smith on Sam Tomkins controversy in Leeds Rhinos' win at Catalans
Coach Rohan Smith accused Sam Tomkins of "diving" in Leeds Rhinos' play-off win at Catalans Dragons.
Tomkins hit the deck in the second half following a confrontation with Rhinos prop Matt Prior and appeared to be suggesting he had been butted.
Referee James Child and his assistants took no action, but Dragons' Gil Dudson was sent-off later in the game for leading with his head against Rhinos' Aidan Sezer.
The controversy came two weeks after Rhinos’ Richie Myler was accused of “milking” a penalty which led to their winning try against Huddersfield Giants.
Questioned after the game about the Tomkins-Prior incident, Smith alleged: "[He] dived."
He said: "I only watched it live, I haven't seen the replay, there was a lot of [Catalans] people hitting the ground trying to milk penalties in the end."
The Leeds boss insisted: "It's not good when it turns into a scuffle and then the game stops.
"There's always going to be gamesmanship; in every sport where someone thinks they can earn an advantage by falling over with a bit of a bump they make more of it, that has been in every sport for years.
"A lot of people are trying to find an advantage at times, but when that turns into a scuffle and the game stops for three minutes while the referee and the touch judges try to work out ‘what happened there, do I need to take any action’, that's no good for the game.
"The game doesn't flow. I don't have a massive problem with gamesmanship, if that's what you want to call it, but let the game go.
Smith was involved in an altercation with Tomkins at half-time and clearly felt the England full-back was trying to put pressure on the match officials.
said: "It just goes on and on and on," Smith said.
"Every decision is questioned and challenged
"It was a suggestion we should just play footy and see who the best team is at the end of the day."
There were ugly scenes at the end of the game when the match officials, pitchside media and Rhinos players were pelted by objects thrown from the main stand.