Tomkins hit the deck in the second half following a confrontation with Rhinos prop Matt Prior and appeared to be suggesting he had been butted.

Referee James Child and his assistants took no action, but Dragons' Gil Dudson was sent-off later in the game for leading with his head against Rhinos' Aidan Sezer.

The controversy came two weeks after Rhinos’ Richie Myler was accused of “milking” a penalty which led to their winning try against Huddersfield Giants.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith congratulates hat-trick hero Liam Sutcliffre after the play-off win at Catalans Dragons. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Questioned after the game about the Tomkins-Prior incident, Smith alleged: "[He] dived."

He said: "I only watched it live, I haven't seen the replay, there was a lot of [Catalans] people hitting the ground trying to milk penalties in the end."

The Leeds boss insisted: "It's not good when it turns into a scuffle and then the game stops.

"There's always going to be gamesmanship; in every sport where someone thinks they can earn an advantage by falling over with a bit of a bump they make more of it, that has been in every sport for years.

Catalans' Gil Dudson is sent-off by referee James Child. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

"A lot of people are trying to find an advantage at times, but when that turns into a scuffle and the game stops for three minutes while the referee and the touch judges try to work out ‘what happened there, do I need to take any action’, that's no good for the game.

"The game doesn't flow. I don't have a massive problem with gamesmanship, if that's what you want to call it, but let the game go.

Smith was involved in an altercation with Tomkins at half-time and clearly felt the England full-back was trying to put pressure on the match officials.

Rhinos celebrate their play-off win at Catalans. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

"It just goes on and on and on," Smith said.

"Every decision is questioned and challenged

"It was a suggestion we should just play footy and see who the best team is at the end of the day."