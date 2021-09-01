Broadbent, 20, touched down eight times in 11 games before suffering an ankle injury away to Warrington Wolves in July.

It was feared he would miss the rest of the campaign, but Broadbent has been included in the initial 21-man squad for Rhinos’ last two games and said he is ready to go if and when selected.

“I am good,” the outside-back said.

Jack Broadbent scores in Leeds' mid-season win at Salford. Picture by Steve Riding.;

“I am back fit and up for selection.

“I’ve just got to try and get myself back in the team.

“The back-five are playing really well at the moment so it has been quite hard to get a gig.

Broadbent made his Super League debut last term, but was establishing himself as a regular in the team when the injury happened.

“It has been frustrating,” he reflected.

“They said it would be 12 weeks and I thought that could be the end of the year, but the Wigan game [last Wednesday] was seven weeks and I was back up for selection, so I knocked about five weeks off.

“The main reason for that was Ash [Handley] came off injured against Huddersfield so we’d be without a winger.

“I put my hand up and said if Ash is no good I’ll step in and play maybe a week ahead of schedule.

“That was only if I was needed and Ash got back fit and played at Wigan.”

Returning to fitness now ensures Broadbent’s pre-season will not be disrupted.

He said: “Hopefully I’ll get a couple more games towards the end of the year, depending on injuries.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen this year, we have had a pretty bad run, but on day one of pre-season I’ll be ready to go.

“It is a pretty big one for me.

“Last year was a big pre-season just getting me ready for these kind of games and now I just want to kick on, hopefully.”

Injuries gave Broadbent a way into the side and he admitted: “I know I might not get the opportunities I had this year if everyone’s fully fit, but hopefully when my chance does come I take it.

“I am fully aware I might not get as many games, but I am just going to fight and try my hardest and be ready for whatever this year and next year throws at me.”

Only hookers Brad Dywer, with 11 and Kruise Leeming (nine) have scored more tries for Leeds this season than Broadbent.

“I wouldn’t mind getting into double figures,” Broadbent admitted.

“In my first full year, that would be quite good.

“I scored in the first game of the year and then went about seven games without scoring, then scored seven tries in three games.

“They all came pretty fast, so hopefully I can get back out there and back to finding the tryline like I was doing before.”

Coach Richard Agar will name an initial squad for Saturday’s clash with Hull tomorrow afternoon.

Broadbent vowed: “I’d love to get a chance at Magic Weekend.

“It’s a really good spectacle and I’ve grown up watching it and going to it, but I’ll just do what I can for the team.

“I’ll make myself available and if I’m needed in any way I’ll be there to do it.”