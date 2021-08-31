Wakefield Trinity 20 Leeds Rhinos 13: Super League derby player ratings

After two narrow defeats earlier in the campaign, Wakefield Trinity made it third time lucky with a 20-13 derby win over Leeds Rhinos to continue their recent revival.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:46 am
Updated Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:50 am

Rhinos led 6-0 and 12-6, but never looked comfortable and Trinity dominated the second half to secure a deserved win.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

Kruise Leeming heads for the line to score Rhinos' opening try. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

16 Richie Myler: Made a late error, but had a real dig 6

24 Luke Briscoe: Went close a coluple of times but couldn't finish 5

3 Harry Newman: Looked sharp om occasions 6

2 Tom Briscoe: Good pass for the first tery, steady away 6

5 Ash Handley: Worked hard in defence 6

6 Rob Lui: Created a try and kicked well 7

9 Kruise Leeming: Lively performance, particularly in the first half 7

20 Bodene Thompson: Limited game time 5

14 Brad Dwyer: Very good in the opening 40 7

10 Matt Prior: Two sin-binnings were harsh, but costly 5

25 James Donaldson: Big effort over the full-80 6

12 Rhyse Martin: Looked a threat on attack 7

13 Zane Tetevano: Tried hard but didn't dominate 6

Subs

18 Tom Holroyd: Solid effort 6

23 Callum McLelland: Not on long before injury 5

19 King Vuniyayawa: Couple of strong runs 6

17 Cameron Smith: Put himself about 6

Wakefield Trinity

29 Ryan Hampshire 7

27 Lee Kershaw 6

20 Joe Arundel 6

18 Innes Senior 6

2 Tom Johnstone 6

6 Jacob Miller 7

7 Mason Lino 7

17 Chris Green 6

5 Liam Kay 6

15 Eddie Battye 7

14 Jay Pitts 7

12 Kelepi Tanginoa 7

19 Jordan Crowther 7

Subs

9 Kyle Wood 7

8 David Fifita 7

26 Yusuf Aydin 6

16 James Batchelor 6

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 5

Attendance: 5,420