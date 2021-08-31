Wakefield Trinity 20 Leeds Rhinos 13: Super League derby player ratings
After two narrow defeats earlier in the campaign, Wakefield Trinity made it third time lucky with a 20-13 derby win over Leeds Rhinos to continue their recent revival.
Rhinos led 6-0 and 12-6, but never looked comfortable and Trinity dominated the second half to secure a deserved win.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Made a late error, but had a real dig 6
24 Luke Briscoe: Went close a coluple of times but couldn't finish 5
3 Harry Newman: Looked sharp om occasions 6
2 Tom Briscoe: Good pass for the first tery, steady away 6
5 Ash Handley: Worked hard in defence 6
6 Rob Lui: Created a try and kicked well 7
9 Kruise Leeming: Lively performance, particularly in the first half 7
20 Bodene Thompson: Limited game time 5
14 Brad Dwyer: Very good in the opening 40 7
10 Matt Prior: Two sin-binnings were harsh, but costly 5
25 James Donaldson: Big effort over the full-80 6
12 Rhyse Martin: Looked a threat on attack 7
13 Zane Tetevano: Tried hard but didn't dominate 6
Subs
18 Tom Holroyd: Solid effort 6
23 Callum McLelland: Not on long before injury 5
19 King Vuniyayawa: Couple of strong runs 6
17 Cameron Smith: Put himself about 6
Wakefield Trinity
29 Ryan Hampshire 7
27 Lee Kershaw 6
20 Joe Arundel 6
18 Innes Senior 6
2 Tom Johnstone 6
6 Jacob Miller 7
7 Mason Lino 7
17 Chris Green 6
5 Liam Kay 6
15 Eddie Battye 7
14 Jay Pitts 7
12 Kelepi Tanginoa 7
19 Jordan Crowther 7
Subs
9 Kyle Wood 7
8 David Fifita 7
26 Yusuf Aydin 6
16 James Batchelor 6
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 5
Attendance: 5,420