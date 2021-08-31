Rhinos led 6-0 and 12-6, but never looked comfortable and Trinity dominated the second half to secure a deserved win.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kruise Leeming heads for the line to score Rhinos' opening try. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

16 Richie Myler: Made a late error, but had a real dig 6

24 Luke Briscoe: Went close a coluple of times but couldn't finish 5

3 Harry Newman: Looked sharp om occasions 6

2 Tom Briscoe: Good pass for the first tery, steady away 6

5 Ash Handley: Worked hard in defence 6

6 Rob Lui: Created a try and kicked well 7

9 Kruise Leeming: Lively performance, particularly in the first half 7

20 Bodene Thompson: Limited game time 5

14 Brad Dwyer: Very good in the opening 40 7

10 Matt Prior: Two sin-binnings were harsh, but costly 5

25 James Donaldson: Big effort over the full-80 6

12 Rhyse Martin: Looked a threat on attack 7

13 Zane Tetevano: Tried hard but didn't dominate 6

Subs

18 Tom Holroyd: Solid effort 6

23 Callum McLelland: Not on long before injury 5

19 King Vuniyayawa: Couple of strong runs 6

17 Cameron Smith: Put himself about 6

Wakefield Trinity

29 Ryan Hampshire 7

27 Lee Kershaw 6

20 Joe Arundel 6

18 Innes Senior 6

2 Tom Johnstone 6

6 Jacob Miller 7

7 Mason Lino 7

17 Chris Green 6

5 Liam Kay 6

15 Eddie Battye 7

14 Jay Pitts 7

12 Kelepi Tanginoa 7

19 Jordan Crowther 7

Subs

9 Kyle Wood 7

8 David Fifita 7

26 Yusuf Aydin 6

16 James Batchelor 6

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 5