Handley limped off in the second half of last Thursday’s 42-12 defeat at St Helens, but coach Rohan Smith has not given up hope of him being available in three days’ time.

The team boss has also provided a positive update on fellow wingers Liam Tindall and Tom Briscoe, who are both on the long-term casualty list.

Handley is ever-present so far this season, scoring nine tries in 17 appearances and being the second-highest metre-maker in Betfred Super League, behind Catalans Dragons’ Tom Davies.

Ash Handley is racing against time to be fit for Saturday's game at Hull. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Smith said: “Ash has a little ankle ligament strain that’s not too bad.

“He hasn’t run yet [and] that probably won’t happen until Thursday, so we’ll see how he is looking then.

“He is in the mix still, but we won’t know until a little bit later.”

Liam Tindall. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Smith admitted: “We are a little bit light for outside-backs, for sure.

“We will have to assess our options there if Ash is not available.

“That’s something we will do on Thursday and Friday, once we know where Ash is at with things.”

Tindall has not played since Rhinos’ 12-0 home win over Hull KR on April 29, which was Leeds’ last game before Smith took charge and Briscoe underwent surgery on an ankle after being hurt against Toulouse Olympique the previous week.

Tom Briscoe celebrates scoring against Toulouse. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Liam will be back in the next couple of weeks,” Smith revealed.

“He had a facial fracture.

“He saw a consultant just prior to me arriving here.

“He is going through the process and he’s not too far away from returning.”

Of Briscoe, Smith said: “Tom is back running.