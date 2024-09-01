Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Only one of Leeds Rhinos’ injured players is expected back on the field this season.

Coach Brad Arthur is hopeful prop Mikolaj Oledzki will be available either next week or the game after, but Rhinos’ other casualties won’t play again this season. Leeds could be unchanged for today’s (Sunday) game at London Broncos, with winger Riley Lumb, half-back Jack Sinfield and forwards Mickael Goudemand and Ben Littlewood in contention, along with the 17 who beat Catalans Dragons last week.

Arthur said: “It would have been nice to add Ash Handley back into that, but that’s not going to be the case this year. Alfie [Edgell] has been doing a good job there [wing] and hopefully next week or the week after we’ll be close to getting Mikolaj [Oledzki] back, which will be good.”

Leeds Rhinos' injured centre Ned McCormack. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Oledzki has missed three games because of a rib injury. Also on the casualty list are fellow prop Tom Holroyd (concussion), second-row Morgan Gannon (concussion) and centre Max Simpson (knee) - who have all been ruled out for the rest of this season - and Arthur revealed centre Ned McCormack is unlikely to play again in 2024.

He sustained a hamstring injury in the act of scoring at Warrington Wolves on July 11 and the coach revealed: “I don’t think anyone’s likely to return this year, except for Mikolaj.”

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu'a, Newman, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood, Lumb.

London Broncos: from Kershaw, Bassett, Miloudi, Macani, Campagnolo, Butler, Davis, Bienek, Lovell, Natoli, Stock, Adebiyi, Waine, Kennedy, Leyland, Storey, Rourke, Monk, Hoyes, Jones, Tison.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes). Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.