Rhinos visit London Broncos on Sunday, nine days after a hard-fought 18-6 home win over Catalans Dragons which kept alive their hopes of sneaking into the Betfred Super League play-offs. At this time of the year players tend to be carrying various bumps and bruises and Leeds are no different, but Arthur has been able to name an unchanged 21-man squad. Here’s how Rhinos could line up for a game they can’t afford to lose.