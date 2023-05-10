Sinfield has been ruled out after failing a head injury assessment during the loss to Salford Red Devils last Friday, but could be back in contention for next weekend’s home Betfred Challenge Cup tie against Wigan.

Coach Rohan Smith said: “He was a bit bashed up after the game. His nose and lip were a bit sore, but post-Saturday afternoon/Sunday he was fine. He[will see] a specialist doctor to cover that off, but he has had no symptoms or major issues this week.”

McDonnell has an arm injury, which Smith is confident will be “short-term”. He said: “He tried to battle through the second half, but he was struggling so we made that change in the game and it hasn’t quite settled. He won’t be too far away.”

Rhinos forward James McDonnell will miss Friday's meeting with his former club Wigan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Winger Derrell Olpherts is back in Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time since suffering a calf muscle in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31.

He had a tough time in that game, coping with kicks in driving rain, but Smith has full confidence in the former Castleford Tigers man.

“That was a unique occasion,” Smith stated. “He had two or three kicks go his way that were extremely difficult to handle in extremely tough conditions.

David Fusitu'a, left and Aidan Sezer, right - with Rhyse Martin, centre - remain on Rhinos' long-term casualty list. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We’ve seen plenty of players over the years struggle to deal with those. Derrell has trained well over the last week or two and he’s a very experienced Super League player.”

Players remaining on the injury roster are:

David Fusitu’a.

The winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He was initially expected to be sidelined for around six-eight weeks, but has had surgery and is now set for a three-month stint on the casualty list.

Rhinos' Luke Hooley is on loan at Batley Bulldogs. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Aidan Sezer.

The half-back sustained damage to a quad muscle in the first-half of the defeat at Leigh Leopards on April 21 and was expected to be missing for at least a month.

Max Simpson.

Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Players on loan:

