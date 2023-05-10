Coach Rohan Smith’s initial 21-man squad for the game includes winger Derrell Olpherts who has not played since suffering a calf muscle injury in Rhinos’ defeat at Hull KR on March 31.

But teenage half-back Jack Sinfield is sidelined after failing a head injury assessment during last week’s loss to Salford Red Devils and former Wigan second-rower James McDonnell also drops out, because of an arm injury.

Zane Tetevano and Justin Sangare, who were left out of last Friday’s 17, could return and Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts and James Donaldson are also in contention for a recall.

Derrell Olpherts is back in Rhinos' initial squad for Friday's game at Wigan. Picture by Steve Riding.

Cade Cust is back in Wigan’s squad after injury and Willie Isa is available following a ban. They – plus Liam Marshall and Ryan Hampshire – are added to the 17 beaten at Hull FC last week.

Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson.

Wigan’s squad is: Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies, Ethan Havard, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Iain Thornley, Brad O’Neill, Abbas Miski, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Ryan Hampshire.