Also back in contention is prop Sam Lisone after he missed last week’s win over St Helens through illness.

Rhinos now have five players on their injury list and one unavailable. Here’s who they are and when they could be back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kruise Leeming.

Mikolaj Oledzki, seen on the charge against Hull KR last season, could return from injury away to the same opponents at the end of this month. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The hooker sustained damage to a foot against St Helens, but the injury is not as bad as first feared. He has done some training and will be available in weeks rather than months, though a specific date has not been set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oledzki, Rhinos’ player of the year in 2021 and 2022, suffered a shoulder injury in last September’s play-off win at Catalans Dragons. He played in the semi-final and Grand Final before having an operation and his return has been pencilled in for the game at Hull KR on March 31.

Justin Sangare is on paternity leave, but will return next week. Picture by Steve Riding.

Justin Sangare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The front-rower’s partner Tina went into labour during last week’s game. He decided to complete the match, but is now on paternity leave following his daughter’s birth. He will return away to Castleford Tigers next Thursday.

Morgan Gannon.

The teenage forward failed a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24. He has completed a mandatory 12-day stand down under the RFL’s concussion protocols, but will not be risked this week. He could come into contention for the derby at Castleford if given the all-clear.

Luke Hooley remains on Rhinos' casualty list. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Hooley.

Signed last autumn from Batley Bulldogs, the full-back needed surgery after damaging an ankle in pre-season training. He hopes to be available within the next few weeks.

Max Simpson.