Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash
Centre Harry Newman and second-rower James Bentley are both poised to make their first appearance of the season in Leeds Rhinos’ home derby with Wakefield Trinity on Friday.
Also back in contention is prop Sam Lisone after he missed last week’s win over St Helens through illness.
Rhinos now have five players on their injury list and one unavailable. Here’s who they are and when they could be back.
Kruise Leeming.
The hooker sustained damage to a foot against St Helens, but the injury is not as bad as first feared. He has done some training and will be available in weeks rather than months, though a specific date has not been set.
Oledzki, Rhinos’ player of the year in 2021 and 2022, suffered a shoulder injury in last September’s play-off win at Catalans Dragons. He played in the semi-final and Grand Final before having an operation and his return has been pencilled in for the game at Hull KR on March 31.
Justin Sangare.
The front-rower’s partner Tina went into labour during last week’s game. He decided to complete the match, but is now on paternity leave following his daughter’s birth. He will return away to Castleford Tigers next Thursday.
Morgan Gannon.
The teenage forward failed a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24. He has completed a mandatory 12-day stand down under the RFL’s concussion protocols, but will not be risked this week. He could come into contention for the derby at Castleford if given the all-clear.
Luke Hooley.
Signed last autumn from Batley Bulldogs, the full-back needed surgery after damaging an ankle in pre-season training. He hopes to be available within the next few weeks.
Max Simpson.
Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is likely to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.