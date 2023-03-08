There are some decisions to be made by coach Rohan Smith ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ home derby against Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Long-term absentees Harry Newman and James Bentley have been included in Rhinos’ initial squad and Smith told a press conference on Wednesday both will play.

Sam Lisone is also set to return, after missing last week’s win at St Helens through illness. Kruise Leeming (foot injury) and Justin Sangare (paternity leave) drop out, but Smith may have to omit at one and possibly two members of the team which beat the world champions.

It will be tough on whoever is dropped, but Smith has stressed a horses for courses approach which means his best 17 one week isn’t necessarily the same for the following match.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up as they bid for their first home win of 2023.

1 . Full-back: Richie Myler Was very good last week and injury would be the only reason to change. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a Likely to make his fourth successive appearance. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Nene Macdonald Would be equally at home on a wing, but impressed at centre against Saints. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Harry Newman Newman's previous return from injury under Smith was as a substitute, but - with James Bentley also on the comeback trail - he may get a start this time. Photo: SWP-1873 Photo Sales