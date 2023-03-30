Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates ahead of Hull KR clash

Long-term casualty Mikolaj Oledzki has recovered from shoulder surgery and is in contention for the first time this year, leaving only three players unavailable. Here’s when they could be back.

The winger/centre suffered lateral ankle ligament damage against Wakefield Trinity on March 10 and has missed Rhinos’ past two games. He has been pencilled in to return away to Leigh Leopards on April 21.

Rhinos' Ash Handley could be back in action next month.

The 19-year-old forward has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24. A specialist has given him the all-clear to resume contact in training, but coach Rohan Smith says he won’t feature for several more weeks.

Max Simpson.

Rhinos' Morgan Gannon has yet to receive clearance from a specialist following his head knock against Hull a month ago. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

