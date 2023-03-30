The 19-year-old second-rower has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24 and is not included in the 21-man squad for Friday’s game at Hull KR.

But Smith insisted the long layoff is not a concern. He said: “Quite the opposite, actually. We have put a really comprehensive plan together to work on all aspects that may reduce the risks in future of another concussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is doing a lot of quality training. We are seeking experts outside our sport to support that as well.

Morgan Gannon leaves the field after suffering concussion in Rhinos' play-off win at Catalans last year. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“I think it is an exciting time for Morgan to work on some things and prepare himself for his next opportunity to play, which won’t be for another few weeks at least.”

Gannon was also concussed in Rhinos’ play-off win at Catalans Dragons last September, keeping him out of the semi-final and Grand Final, meaning head knocks have prevented him playing in six of Rhinos’ last eight matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has got a couple more weeks of training,” Smith added. “We want to see some physical gains and growth there, as well as some other stuff around coordination and skill, execution and making some changes to tackle technique.

“That sort of stuff takes some time. He is fully engaged in that process and it has been great to see his progress in the last couple of weeks with some stuff we’ve been throwing at him.”

Rhyse Martin will continue as Rhinos' first-choice kicker this week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith stressed Gannon has not had any physical symptoms from his latest injury. He added: “The specialist has taken, rightly so, a conservative approach to returning to play. We’ve had that clearance for a return to contact and to get going again, but we are putting a conservative, well-constructed plan together to bring about some technical improvements and some physical gains as well.

“He’s such a young man there’s no rush, but of course everyone wants to be playing footy too, so there’s a balance there.”

With Mikolaj Oledzki set to return from a long-term shoulder injury on Friday, only rookie centre Max Simpson and last year’s top try scorer Ash Handley remain on Rhinos’ casualty list.

Coach Rohan Smith has set a date for Ash Handley's comeback. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handley suffered ankle ligament damage in a win over Wakefield Trinity three weeks ago and Smith said: “He is back in some rehab-style running and progressing nicely.

“I would hope the game against Leigh [on April 21] would be his return, but we will see how things go.”

The situation was much different last year when Rhinos struggled to put a 21-man squad together at times.

“It’s good to have competition,” Smith stated. “It is good to be able to pick the team rather than the team picks itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a good position to be in and there’s some more young kids who are really growing in the background, so we’ll see if the squad can get even deeper as the season goes on.”

Meanwhile, Smith says Rhyse Martin will continue as Rhinos’ goal kicker at Hull KR, despite missing with his first five attempts in last Saturday’s win over Catalans.

Aidan Sezer took over to convert Leeds’ sixth try before Martin improved their last. Smith said: “He will carry on as normal.

“I thought it was a real sign of good teammates and a selfless nature. Sezer is towards an 85 per cent career goal kicker which is right at the top end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He kept telling Rhyse to go for it and eventually he said ‘do you want me to have a hit here’ and Rhyse said ‘go on then’.

The next kick was in front and Rhyse said ‘you got the last one, you should have this one’, but Aidan wouldn’t have it. He said ‘you’re our goal kicker, you kick it’.

It was a pleasing moment for a coach to see that. Rhyse is our goal kicker, but it is also great to have Sezer there when and if needed.”

Martin has played most of his rugby for Leeds in the second-row, but started at centre last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My own personal thoughts are he is equally a centre or back-rower,” Smith said. “I think he feels he’s probably more of a back-rower, but he enjoys playing centre and there’s no issues there.

“He grew up as a centre and played multiple positions in the under-20s competition in Australia.