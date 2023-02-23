Here’s the latest update on Rhinos’ injury situation, including potential return dates.

Nene Macdonald.

Signed from Leigh in the off-season, the centre/winger has not played since suffering a quad muscle injury in Papua New Guinea’s World Cup quarter-final defeat by England last November. He has been named in Rhinos’ initial squad for the first time ahead of Friday’s match.

Harry Newman could be back in action within the next two weeks. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The centre’s long recovery from hamstring surgery is nearing an end. His most recent game was at Hull KR in August, 2022, but coach Rohan Smith says he is “going well” and is a possibility for next Friday’s game at St Helens, though the home derby with Wakefield Trinity seven days later is more likely.

Rhinos' Luke Hooley is hoping to be available for selection next month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Back-to-back player of the year, Oledzki suffered a shoulder injury in Leeds’ play-off win at Catalans Dragons last September. He played in the semi-final and Grand Final before having an operation. Smith, who says he has “trained well”, has not given a return date, but some time in March is understood to be the target.

James Bentley.

The second-rower is recovering from a pre-season knee injury and trained this week. Smith says he is in a similar situation to Newman, with a likely return in the next two weeks.

Max Simpson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season training. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

An off-season signing from Batley, the full-back needed surgery after damaging an ankle in training. He hopes to be available early next month.

Max Simpson.