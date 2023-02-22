Macdonald joined Rhinos from Leigh in the off-season, but a quad injury suffered in a World Cup quarter-final against England kept him out of all Leeds’ warm-up matches and last week’s Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves.

The winger or centre replaces Liam Tindall, who did not play at Warrington, in the only change to Rhinos’ 21-man squad.

Sam Walters, Leaon Ryuan and James McDonnell all retain their place, despite not being selected for round one.

Nene Macdonald could make his Rhinos debut this week after recogvering from injury. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Harry Newman (hamstring), Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder), James Bentley (knee) and Luke Hooley (ankle) remain on the casualty list, along with Max Simpson who has been ruled out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Hull could be unchanged from the side which beat Castleford Tigers last Sunday. Coach Tony Smith – uncle of Rhinos boss Rohan Smith – will select from the 17 on duty that afternoon plus Jack Brown, Harvey Barron, Andre Savelio and Davy Litten.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aiden Sezer, Kruise Leeming, Zane Tetevano, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Leon Ruan.

James Bentley remains on Rhinos' casualty list. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hull’s 21 is: Tex Hoy, Adam Swift, Liam Sutcliffe, Darnell McIntosh, Jake Clifford, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Joe Lovodua, Joe Cator, Kane Evans, Cam Scott, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown, Josh Griffin, Davy Litten, Harvey Barron, Scott Taylor, Brad Dwyer.

