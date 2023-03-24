Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates ahead of Catalans Dragons clash
Five members of Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad are unavailable for Saturday’s Channel 4-televised visit of Catalans Dragons through injury or suspension.
Here’s when they could be back.
The winger/centre was expected to be sidelined for around four-six weeks after suffering lateral ankle ligament damage against Wakefield Trinity on March 10.
Mikolaj Oledzki.
Rhinos’ player of the year in 2021 and 2022 is now back in training following off-season shoulder surgery. His return has been provisionally pencilled in for the game at Hull KR on March 31.
Will serve a one-match ban this week, for dangerous contact in last Thursday’s defeat at Castleford. He is available for next Friday’s visit to Hull KR.
Morgan Gannon.
The 19-year-old forward has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24. He will return once given clearance by a specialist.
Max Simpson.
Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.