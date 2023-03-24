News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates ahead of Catalans Dragons clash

Five members of Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad are unavailable for Saturday’s Channel 4-televised visit of Catalans Dragons through injury or suspension.

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

Here’s when they could be back.

Ash Handley.

The winger/centre was expected to be sidelined for around four-six weeks after suffering lateral ankle ligament damage against Wakefield Trinity on March 10.

Ash Handley, second player from left, is expected to be out of action until next month. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Mikolaj Oledzki.

Rhinos’ player of the year in 2021 and 2022 is now back in training following off-season shoulder surgery. His return has been provisionally pencilled in for the game at Hull KR on March 31.

James Bentley.

James Bentley will serve a one-match ban this weekend. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Will serve a one-match ban this week, for dangerous contact in last Thursday’s defeat at Castleford. He is available for next Friday’s visit to Hull KR.

Morgan Gannon.

The 19-year-old forward has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ defeat by Hull FC on February 24. He will return once given clearance by a specialist.

Max Simpson.

Mikolaj Oledzki is back in training, but won't feature this week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

