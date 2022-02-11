The former scrum-half, a cult hero for Leeds in the 1970s and 80s, presented new number seven Aidan Sezer with his jersey.

Coach Richard Agar said: “Kevin is a Challenge Cup winner, was a Great Britain international, played for Yorkshire, was man of the match in big finals and scored over 1,000 points for the club.

“We reached out to him and he had us in stitches - we are telling the boys about discipline and he’s been talking about banjoing people, playing behind the line! It’s huge respect to Kevin for giving his time up and coming in.”

Aidan Sezer. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Doncaster chief executive and former Leeds player Carl Hall presented David Fusitu’a’s shirt and James Bentley’s family were invited to hand over his debut jersey.

“Being lifelong Leeds fans, we thought it would be a special moment,” Agar said.

“We managed to dig some pictures out of a nine-year-old James in his Leeds shirt, meeting [Rhinos player] Scott Donald and at Wembley.”

There was also a presentation to Rhinos prop Matt Prior ahead of his 300th career game.

Kevin Dickj, right, celebrates Leeds' 1978 Challenge Cup final win at Wembley. Picture by Steve Riding.

Austin was handed a one-game suspension on Monday and the coach admitted he was “disappointed” it took so long for the matter to be dealt with.

Harry Newman will be given until the last moment to prove his fitness after suffering a hamstring problem against Hull.

Warrington’s squad includes former Castleford Tigers duo Peter Mata’utia and Oliver Holmes, alongside another off-season recruit Joe Bullock.

Former Leeds player and current Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall presented David Fusitua's shirt. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Fusitu’a, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Mellor, Myler, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, O’Connor, Donaldson.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Holmes, Longstaff, Mata’utia, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, D Walker, Widdop, Williams, Wrench.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Saturday, 12.30pm.