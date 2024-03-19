Leeds Rhinos icon Ali Lauitiiti returning to Headingley for Hall of Fame Super League Grand Final reunion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lauitiiti, who now lives in New Zealand, will be among a guest of honour at Rhinos’ annual Hall of Fame lunch at AMT Headingley on Sunday, June 23. The event will mark 20 years since Leeds were crowned champions after beating Bradford Bulls 16-8 at Old Trafford.
Coach Tony Smith’s side finished nine points clear at the top of the table and were beaten just four times in 33 competitive games. Lauitiiti joined Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors midway through the 2004 season. The ball-handling back-rower went on to play 200 games for the club and his last appearance before joining Wakefield Trinity Wildcats was the 2011 Grand Final against St Helens, when he collected his fifth Super League winner’s ring.
Members of the 2004 squad will be present at the lunch, along with players from the team which beat Castleford at Wembley 10 years later and the Challenge Cup-winning side of 25 years ago. The lunch will also see four more past players inducted into Rhinos’ Hall of Fame, taking the total membership to 32. Tickets for the event, priced at £50 per person, are on sale now.