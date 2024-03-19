Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lauitiiti, who now lives in New Zealand, will be among a guest of honour at Rhinos’ annual Hall of Fame lunch at AMT Headingley on Sunday, June 23. The event will mark 20 years since Leeds were crowned champions after beating Bradford Bulls 16-8 at Old Trafford.

Coach Tony Smith’s side finished nine points clear at the top of the table and were beaten just four times in 33 competitive games. Lauitiiti joined Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors midway through the 2004 season. The ball-handling back-rower went on to play 200 games for the club and his last appearance before joining Wakefield Trinity Wildcats was the 2011 Grand Final against St Helens, when he collected his fifth Super League winner’s ring.

Ali Lauitiiti seen playing for Leeds Rhinos against Widnes Vikings in 2004. Picture by James Hardisty.

