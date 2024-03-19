Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After leading 8-0 almost half way through last week’s Betfred Super League loss, our panel believe Rhinos can go on to get the job done this Friday against the same opposition. Once again, the supporters have mixed views on the referee’s performance last week, but most reckon Rhinos are in much better shape now than this time in 2023.

IAIN SHARP

For 35 minutes last Friday night Leeds were by far the better side, competitive and looking like they were going to give St Helens a heck of a game at 8-0 up. From then on, it all went a bit sour.

Brodie Croft has shown 'real class' for Leeds Rhinos, according to fan David Muhl. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Chuck in a dodgy ball steal/knock on decision, an aimless hoofing restart beyond the dead ball line (or as it is known to older fans ‘doing a Ben Walker’), a very late ‘six again’ klaxon and a soft try, it turned 8-0 up to 18-6 down. While the opening from Leeds showed promise, Saints did like all great teams do (and don’t forget, like Leeds did when they were the top side in the country) and that is milk and exploit

the rules to their very limit for their own advantage.

Saints’ preferred trick this week was interference at the ruck, not standing square and the slowing down of the play-the-ball as much as they could get away with. It is what perhaps makes the difference between a good side - as Leeds now finally seem to be turning into - and a great one.

This week sees the same two teams meet again in the Challenge Cup, in perhaps one of the most uninspiring draws in years. The BBC clearly like their repeats…

Fan Tom Goldsworthy will be pleased to see Sam Lisone, pictured, back in action for Leeds Rhinos this week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

BECKY OXLEY

In a match that was dedicated to a Leeds legend Lewis Jones, Saints were our task for another wet evening at Headingley. ‘Land of my Fathers’ and ‘Abide With Me’ - sung by the Leeds Voice Male Choir - followed by a minute’s silence to remember one of the club’s greats was an emotional start to Friday’s match.

In the first half we were on an attacking mission. Lachlan Miller was on fire, taking hold of some great kicks and storming down the field. The slender lead at the break felt right and the conversation I was having with others during the match was positive; we were acknowledging the change this season in the attitude and momentum of the players. Unfortunately, the second half didn’t have the same va va voom and a few errors led us to our second defeat of the season. Once again the talk was the referee and his errors and lack of cards, but in my eyes, he kept the game open and flowing.

No one is perfect and the man in the middle didn’t cause us to drop the ball or kick out on the full. The next match is Friday’s Cup game, against Saints once again. Let’s refocus and go again.

Leeds Rhinos fan Gavin Miller is yet to be convinced by coach Rohan Smith, pictured. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

DAVID MUHL

There are times when you just have to sit back and admire the 34 superb athletes on the field. Last Friday was one of those days.

Although this was a loss that we hoped and prayed wouldn’t happen, it was still a very good performance by Leeds. It is a pointer to where Leeds are at the moment; things are looking good and I think we’ll only get better as the season goes on.

Two of our summer signings showed some real class, Lachie Miller and Brodie Croft, but they were ably assisted by Cam Smith, as ever leading from the front and Rhyse Martin slipping in well to centre, where he spent the majority of last season.

I can’t wait till the pitches firm up and then I think Miller will come into his own. He caused Saints problems all night. I think the difference between the two sides was minimal; Leeds made more unforced errors, kicking out on the full twice, not dealing with high kicks and Jarrod O’Connor taking one of the biggest dummies I’ve ever seen, which will haunt him for years. Plus, all the 50/50 calls seemed to go to Saints.

Our pack stood up well with Justin Sangare continuing his good form. It is pleasing to see Mik Oledzki regaining his form. Saints have got slowing down the play-the-ball off to a T; long enough to knock Leeds’ momentum, but not quite long enough to incur the wrath of the referee. For the third week running I thought we had a referee that allowed play to flow, but I really think we need to look at the use of the video referee.

When Luis Roberts scored, he went to the screen when he was stood over him and couldn’t have had a clearer view! Let’s hope for a reversal of the scoreline this week.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

In a game that mirrored the one against Leigh, with the halves switched around, Leeds narrowly lost out to bitter rival St Helens with there not being much difference in quality between the two sides.

Whilst it was disappointing to be the team that lost, it is clear to see the vast improvement from this Leeds team.

The first half was so close to being perfect with the Rhinos clearly being the better team. Completing sets and making Saints start from within their own 10 on multiple occasions was very pleasing to see and long may this intensity continue.

You would have thought that Leeds were the only team interested in winning as our opponents did not look up to the task in the first 40 minutes. I fully believe if we had kept it 8-0 going into half time, it would have been a different result in Rhinos’ favour.

We weren't as bad as some people are making out in the second half, we were just punished for not taking our chances by a good Saints team. We had enough possession in the opposition’s half to put them to the sword and we failed to do so, usually from our own silly mistakes.

Whilst the referee did his best to make sure the away team won, Leeds have to learn from this going forward.

If we are to win trophies, which should always be the aim, we need to be clinical against the better teams. I have seen enough from Leeds this season to be confident that we are on the right trajectory and we will bounce back from this.

Looking ahead to the repeat fixture on Friday, it gives Leeds the perfect chance to respond. It has been a few years since we've had a good cup run and it has been too long since we've made the trip down to Wembley.

I know the boys will be itching to put things right and with Sam Lisone and, hopefully, Paul Momirovski back, I believe we will be the ones progressing to the next round.

GAVIN MILLER

I think it’s going to be a struggle writing about Leeds this season if we keep being so up and down.

So far this season we have been: average against Salford, but squeaked a win; poor at Hull KR; really good against Catalans; dreadful for 40 mins at Leigh, followed by excellent for 40 minutes and on Friday night we were good for the first 40 and taught a lesson in the second half.

That sums up where Leeds are. The first half feeling I got against Leigh, where I was questioning exactly what it is Rohan Smith wants to do with this side, resurfaced. Watching St Helens it’s very clear how they play, what their game plan is and how they go about winning matches.

