Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, St Helens players named in England squad v France: how to watch academy Test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three Leeds Rhinos players have been named in England’s 17 for an academy international against France tonight (Tuesday).

Marcus Qareqare will start on one wing, with clubmates Presley Cassell and Joe Phillips named as substuitutes. Qareqare and Cassell are among 15 players whose long-term contract was announced by Rhinos last week. Qareqare is committed to Leeds until the end of 2027, with Cassell having one more year on his deal.

Of tonight’s team, England coach Paul Anderson said: “I’m really excited about what this group can achieve. In the last few days, we have exposed the players to what an England environment looks and feels like, with the challenge and intensity of short-term representative preparation they might one day experience at senior international level. Now it’s almost time for us to take high quality practice out onto the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' Presley Cassell. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.