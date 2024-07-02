Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, St Helens players named in England squad v France: how to watch academy Test
and live on Freeview channel 276
Marcus Qareqare will start on one wing, with clubmates Presley Cassell and Joe Phillips named as substuitutes. Qareqare and Cassell are among 15 players whose long-term contract was announced by Rhinos last week. Qareqare is committed to Leeds until the end of 2027, with Cassell having one more year on his deal.
Of tonight’s team, England coach Paul Anderson said: “I’m really excited about what this group can achieve. In the last few days, we have exposed the players to what an England environment looks and feels like, with the challenge and intensity of short-term representative preparation they might one day experience at senior international level. Now it’s almost time for us to take high quality practice out onto the field.”
The game, at Warrington’s HJ Stadium, kicks off at 7.30pm and will be streamed live on the RFL’s You Tube channel from 7.15pm. England’s side is: Harry Robertson (St Helens/Halton Hornets), Marcus Qareqare (Leeds Rhinos/Lock Lane), Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves/Latchford Giants), Ryan Westerman (Hull FC/Beverley Braves), Owen Dagnall (St Helens/Halton Hornets), George Whitby (St Helens/Blackbrook), Jack Charles (Hull FC/Beverley), Tom McKinney (Warrington/Hensingham), William Hutchinson (Hull FC/Skirlaugh), Kian McDermott (Wigan/Wigan St Patrick’s), Jake Davies (St Helens/Halton), Lukas Mason (Wigan/Siddal), Taylor Kerr (Wigan/Wigan St Jude’s). Subs Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington/East Leeds), Archie Sykes (Huddersfield Giants/Greetland Allrounders), Presley Cassell (Leeds/West Bowling), Joe Phillips (Leeds/Siddal).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.