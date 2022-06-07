Peacock became the exclusive club’s 25th member at a ceremony at Headingley on Tuesday night, which also included reunions of Leeds’ 1972 and 2012 title-winning sides.

The former Bradford Bulls front-rower played 289 times for Rhinos from 2006-15, including six Grand Final wins.

He was Rhinos’ player of the year three times and also captained England during his time at the club.

Jamie Peacock on the attack for Leeds in 2015. Picture by Steve Riding.

Others inducted into the Hall of Fame last night were forward Stan Satterthwaite, back Mick Shoebottom and back-rower Bob Haigh.

London-born Satterthwaite, whose father Charles played football for clubs including Liverpool, West Ham and Arsenal, joined Leeds in 1928 and made 332 appearances before retiring in 1946.

He was part of Leeds’ 1936 winning side at Wembley and also featured in the club’s 1941 and 1942 Challenge Cup triumphs, as well as playing in the 1938 Championship decider against Hunslet.

Satterthwaite was involved at Leeds for half a century, his roles after playing including catering manager, coach of the juniors, scout, odd job man, doorman on the players’ bar and as a hospital radio broadcaster.

Shoebottom made his debut for Leeds in 1962 and played 288 times until his career was cut short, at the age of 26, when he suffered a head injury during a game at Headingley in 1971.

An Ashes champion with Great Britain in 1970, he was a key member of the Leeds sides which dominated rugby league in the late-1960s and early-70s, winning every available trophy.

Haigh moved to Headingley from Wakefield Trinity for a £6,000 fee in 1970 and made 167 appearances during six years at Leeds.

His 40 tries from 48 games in the 1970-71 season was a world record for a forward.