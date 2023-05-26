Burrow will be joined by wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson for the event which takes place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, the same day as the Leeds 10K.

It follows on from the phenomenal success of this month’s inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which has raised more than £4million in charitable donations for a host of good causes, including main partner charities Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Centre Appeal.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND four years ago, completed the 26-mile course in a wheelchair pushed by his former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield.

Rob Burrow with wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson. Picture by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All .

Of his involvement in the Leeds Mini and Junior events, Burrow said: “I’m really looking forward to my kids pushing me round the fun run. I think it might be a bumpy ride.”

Macy Burrow added: “We are really excited to be taking part in the fun run with our dad.”

The Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior runs offer an opportunity for families and friends to stay active and healthy together.

Kevin Sinfield carries his former teammate over the finish line at the end of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Picture by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All.

The Mini 1.5km course is open to children aged between three and eight. The Junior 2.35km course caters for children aged nine-15.

The runs are accessible to all, with an option to wheel, walk, jog and run. They start and finish at the Parkinson Steps of the University of Leeds with the Junior event beginning at 9.45am and the Mini 10 minutes later.

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, Martin House, which provides hospice care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire.

The hospice provides family-led care to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, either at the hospice or in families own homes.

The Leeds 10K, taking place the same day, was launched by the late fund-raiserJane Tomlinson in 2007 and is her lasting legacy event.Participants have been encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities: The Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Leeds Mind, Macmillan Cancer Support, St George’s Crypt and Candlelighters.

The 10K begins at 9am outside the Parkinson Steps and takes runners through Headingley and into Meanwood before returning past the First Direct Arena and finishing outside Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow.