There wiull be no rugby at Headingley for two months this summer. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Rhinos don’t have a game at their home ground between a derby against Wakefield Trinity on Friday, May 20 and Wigan Warriors’ visit two months and one day later.

During that time, they have five away fixtures, plus the Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

Hetherington conceded two months between games is “a longer period than we hoped for”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos' Rhyse Martin takes on the Wakefield defence at Headingley last season. After the sides meet there next May, Leeds won't have a home game for two months. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He said: “It’s partly a pitch renovation, there’s four weeks for that, partly the international cricket and partly just how it has fallen.”

England were due to play a cricket Test against New Zealand between June 23 and 27, though that has been cancelled owing to the Yorkshire cricket racism controversy.

There is also the possibility Headingley - which staged boxing for the first time two months ago - could host a ‘major stadium event’ on one of the weekends beginning June 3 or June 10.

They are back in France a third time a month later, returning to Catalans’ Stade Gilbert Brutus on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

Coach Richard Agar’s side have also been handed two away fixtures at Salford Red Devils, while their repeat home matches are against Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants.

Rhinos also play neighbours Castleford Tigers three times, including a Magic Weekend meeting in July. They visit the Jungle on Easter Monday, April 18, four days after a home derby against Wakefield Trinity.

Rhinos and Tigers also meet at Headingley in the final round of the regular season.

Leeds’ first seven games - and eight of their opening nine - will be televised.

Tigers will be seeing plenty of their former coach Daryl Powell in 2022.

Powell is now in charge of Warrington, who Tigers play three times, twice away from home.

Tigers’ other ‘loop’ fixtures are away to Huddersfield and at home against Salford - who are their opening opponents on Friday, February 11 - and Catalans Dragons.

Six of Tigers’ first 10 matches will be televised.

Wakefield will play Hull FC and Wigan twice at home and make two trips to St Helens and Hull KR.

Just three of Trinity’s games - home clashes with Leeds and Huddersfield on Sky and away to Warrington on Channel 4 - have been selected among the first batch of televised games.

Most evening matches next year are due to kick off at 8pm, 15 minutes later than in the past two seasons.