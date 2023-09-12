Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman probably wouldn’t be in the England Test squad if it was named now, coach Shaun Wane says.

But Wane reckons that could change before he selects his 24-man group to take on Tonga later this autumn, if Newman works on his temperament.

The England boss was at Headingley last Saturday when Newman - who is in England’s provisional 40-man squad - had a touchdown disallowed by the video referee early in Rhinos’ 50-0 defeat by Wigan Warriors.

Harry Newman offloads as he's tackled by Hull FC's Andre Savelio and Chris Satae during Leeds' win at MKM Stadium earlier this month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.,

The RFL’s match review panel accused the Leeds centre of “acting in an irritated manner”, though no action was taken against him.

“If it was now, probably not, but things can change over the next few weeks,” Wane said of whether Newman would be in his squad to face Tonga.