Here's how to vote for your YEP Leeds Rhinos Magic Moment and win 2 tickets to awards ceremony

Leeds Rhinos are relaunching their end of season player of the year ceremony this season - including a prestigious new award from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Because of Covid, Rhinos have not held a presentation event since 2019 and this month’s revival will feature a new format involving all the club’s rugby league teams: men’s, academy, women’s, wheelchair, physical and learning disability.

The event will take place in the Howard Suite at Headingley on the afternoon of Sunday, September 24.

As well as awards for the top players in each team, there will be a number of honours that go across the club’s various sides, including the Leeds Building Society try of the season and a new YEP prize.

Sam Lisone completes his hat-trick with a long-range try in Rhinos' win at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Since 1998 the Yorkshire Evening Post has presented the Shooting Star award to the club’s most impressive young men’s player. However, this year that will be replaced by a new honour for Rhinos’ Magic Moment of 2023.

The award will be voted on by fans and one YEP reader and guest will have the opportunity to attend the ceremony and present the prize to the Magic Moment winner.

Sam Lisone’s hat trick. Lisone became only the second Leeds prop to score a hat-trick in the summer era, completing the feat in style with a long-range touchdown in September’s win at Hull FC.

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers scored one of Wembley's greatest tries during the first Women's Challenge Cup final played there. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

Caitlin Beevers writes her name in history. The England centre shone as Rhinos faced St Helens in the first Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final staged at Wembley, in August. Rhinos missed out on silverware, but Beevers produced one of the finest tries the stadium has ever seen.

World Cup winners recognised by national honours. In 2022 three Rhinos players were part of England’s Wheelchair World Cup-winning squad. England captain Tom Halliwell and veteran James Simpson were recognised in this year’s King’s birthday honours.

MND Awareness Day inspires Rhinos. In June, Rhinos welcomed legend Rob Burrow and his family to Headingley for the MND Awareness game against Huddersfield Giants. The team wore the special Doddie Weir fundraising shirt and Burrow’s daughters were guest hosts on Sky Sports. The emotion inspired Leeds to a memorable 54-0 win.

The Inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. In May, the image of Kevin Sinfield carrying Rob Burrow across the finish line of the inaugural marathon named in his honour went around the world. Nearly 15,000 people took part on the day, the majority running their first marathon, raising over £4 million for good causes.

Rhinos' Wheelchair World Cup winners Tom Halliwell, pictured and James Simpson, were recognised in the King's birthday honours. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

To vote, please email the name of your chosen player – from our list of five nominations - to [email protected]. Please enter Magic Moments as the email subject and include your name and a daytime contact number. Entries close at 5pm on Thursday.