Leeds Tykes' Charlie Venables has played for Rhinos' reserves this year. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

The 28-year-old is set to feature for Rhinos’ reserves and will also play with Betfred Championship outfit Widnes Vikings.

Worthington was a try scorer as a trialist for Huddersfield Giants’ reserves against Rhinos at Headingley in June.

He played rugby union for clubs including Welsh outfit Dragons, Bedford and Richmond and had a spell in Australia with Sydney Roosters’ New South Wales Cup side earlier this year.

Several rugby union players - including Doncaster Knights’ Sam Daly, Ben Fry of Dragons and Leeds Tykes’ Charlie Venables - have featured in Rhinos’ reserves this year and Worthington has joined Leeds on a similar basis.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed: “He is going to come and have a trial with us, but we have only got a few reserves games left so he will also play with Widnes.”

Leeds’ second string face Warrington at Headingley on Sunday, August 20 and have been ordered to replay the fixture at Wigan Warriors which was abandoned following an injury to Rhinos’ Toby Warren. They could also have a rearranged game at Hull KR.