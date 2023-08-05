Roberts was 18th man for last week’s game at St Helens and is a candidate to replace winger David Fusitu’a, who is ruled out through concussion.

The 21-year-old has scored one try in six first team appearances since joining Rhinos from Leigh in pre-season.

He played - and scored - in a pre-season game at Leigh, but them in a competitive match this weekend would be something special.

Luis Roberts on the ball for Rhinos against Castleford in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’m fit and ready and hopefully I do get a game,” he said. “I was a Leigh fan as a kid, born and bred so it’d be good to play against them.”

Roberts’ family and friends might be less keen, however. He said: “My mum and dad follow me everywhere I go, but the rest of the family are all Leigh fans and my friends as well.

“They will all be at Headingley this weekend. My mum and dad will be supporting Leeds, but the rest of them will be supporting Leigh. There might be a little cheer if I score, but not too loud.”

It is a game Rhinos need to win after successive defeats by Hull KR and St Helens and though Leigh may have their minds on next week’s Wembley appearance, Roberts stressed: “We’re not going to think about what squad they put out.

Luis Roberts scores for Rhinos in a pre-season game at Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

“We know they are going to be a challenge, whoever plays for them. It might be a good time to play them, but it is going to be a tough game, no matter what. We know what we need to do and every game is a vital game for us.”

Roberts made two first team appearances for Salford Red Devils in 2020 and featured for Swinton Lions the following year, before joining Leigh.

He played three times for them last term, as well as eight games on loan at their Betfred Championship rivals Widnes Vikings.

Spotted by Leeds boss Rohan Smith, who was looking for big, powerful outside-backs with pace, he was signed by Rhinos as a project, but has surpassed expectations with his half a dozen games so far.

Luis Roberts in then-Leigh Centurions colours last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“When I first spoke to Rohan I thought I wasn’t going to get a game until half way through the season,” he said.

“When I hit my first game at the start of the season I was kind of shocked, but I knew I had a job to do.

“It wasn’t the best job, but just knowing he trusts me, giving me six games before I was even expecting to play, is good and I think my development is coming along nicely.”

Roberts added: “There’s a few goals I had, one of them was putting a bit of weight on, a bit of size.

“When you look at pictures from last year to now, you can see what Leeds have done with S and C (strength and conditioning).

“It is coming along nicely, I have put a bit of size on. There’s still a long way to go, but I think I am a bit more knowledgeable about the game now, with Rohan being such a nerd about it. He wants to tell you everything about the game and that has helped me.”

Roberts has started three times at centre, twice on the bench and once as a winger. Asked for a preference, he insisted: “I am not too bothered, to be honest, as long as I am on that pitch. I am happy to play in the middle if I’m needed to.”

Leigh may be the opposition this weekend, but Roberts will be supporting them in next Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final against Hull KR.

“As a kid who grew up watching them, for them to get to a final at Wembley, which hasn’t been done for 52 years, is great,” he said.

“They have recruited well and what Lammy, Chezzy and Derek [coach Adrian Lam, recruitment boss Chris Chester and owner Derek Beaumont] have done to get a team capable of staying in Super League and getting all the way to the final is really good.”

This year’s final is the first since 1986 - when Castleford beat Hull KR - not to feature any of Leeds, Wigan, St Helens or Warrington.

Obviously Roberts was hoping Leeds would be there this year, but he reckons two different teams in the final is good for the game.