The 33-year-old signed for Rhinos from Bradford ahead of their 2018 debut season and was a three-time Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Finalist, winning the trophy once.

She was also a two-time Challenge Cup final winner with Rhinos and runner-up last year, but did not play in Leeds’ 2022 Super League Grand Final defeat of York.

“I’m really excited to get started at York,” Staveley - who played eight times for Leeds last year - said.

Aimee Staveley in action for Rhinos during last year's Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I approached Lindsay [Anfield, York’s director of rugby] to see if there was anything she could offer me and she was really keen to have me on board, so I bit her hand off. Lindsay is a great coach and for me, this move was a no-brainer.”

Anfield said: “I’ve known Aimee for a long time and really respected her as a player so I’m delighted to bring her to the club.

“She has always been someone that - whenever we’ve played Leeds, especially in big games - has stepped up and could be faultless in her performances.

Aimee Staveley has moved from Rhinos to York Valkyrie. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“She has so much experience, so she’s a really good addition to the squad, bringing a lot of maturity to us.

“We’ve got a lot of young girls, so we’ve brought in someone with experience at the top level.

“She’ll be a really good leader on and off the field for us with the standards she sets. She’ll be a great model for the younger girls.”

Staveley could face her former club on Sunday, April 16, when Rhinos meet York at Headingley in the opening game of the new Women’s Super League season.