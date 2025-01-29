Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rhinos brought over two Australian signings ahead of the 2016 season, but both endured a tough time and neither completed his contract. Beau Falloon was a hooker who joined Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans on a one-year deal.

Brought in to replace Paul Aiton, who had moved to Catalans Dragons, Fallon had 85 NRL appearances to his name with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Gold Coast, where he was player of the year in 2014. Unfortunately for him - and Rhinos - he was hampered by injury and failed to make much of an impression in his short spell.

Beau Falloon, left and Keith Galloway, seen at Headingley Stadium in December, 2015. Picture by Steve Riding.

With Leeds struggling near the foot of the table, another hooker, Penrith Panthers’ James Segeyaro, was signed in June and Falloon was released the following month, having played only 10 games. Announcing Falloon’s exit, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington commented: “We are sorry things didn’t work out with him and the club as he has been a great professional since he arrived. He could not have tried harder during his time at the club and has been unfortunate with injuries at certain times.”

Prop Keith Galloway penned a three-year deal with Leeds after a 210-match NRL career for Cronulla Sharks and Wests Tigers. He was also capped four times by Australia and made one State of Origin appearance for New South Wales.

Galloway played 43 games for Leeds, but was released with a year remaining on his contract after separate season-ending Achilles injuries in each of his two campaigns in England. Rhinos’ then-coach Brian McDermott hailed Galloway as a “fantastic member of our squad”, adding: “Obviously having suffered two big injuries, you can talk about how he has dealt with adversity and been a lesson for all our squad in that sense, but more than that, his quality on the field should not be underestimated. We are sad to see him go.”