Leeds Rhinos expecting big crowd at Headingley for Super League showdown v Catalans Dragons
The club say sections of AMT Headingley are close to being sold out for the rare Saturday afternoon fixture. As of Friday afternoon, only 639 tickets remained for the AMT Terrace at the eastern end of the stadium, with 600 on offer in the standing area of the South Stand. Availability for the Western Terrace, which normally accommodates away fans, is described as “good”.
There was also limited availability in the North, South and East Stand seats and Rhinos are hoping to beat the 14,231 crowd which watched last March’s 32-22 home win over Catalans, also played on a Saturday afternoon. Leeds’ record attendance at home to the French side was 15,581 in April, 2007. Rhinos were Betfred Super League’s best-supported team last season with a Headingley average attendance of 13,805.