Hird was a substitute in last week's win at Cornwall and Turner has also had a previous spell on loan at Hunslet.

Another loan signing, half-back Matty Beharrell from Dewsbury Rams, will make his debut and Jason Mossop and Duane Straugheir could return from injury, but prop Sion Jones and centre Jacob Doyle both miss out after suffering concussion against Cornwall.

Parksiders’ coach Alan Kilshaw said: “There are also a couple from last week who we want to give a rest to, as it was a long journey to Cornwall and a physical game.

Leeds Rhinos' Mackenzie Turner could play for Hunslet against West Wales. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“There will be some changes and we will also give opportunities to lads who deserve them.”

West Wales are second from bottom in Betfred League One, but Kilshaw warned: “We need to make sure our standards are maintained throughout.

“I have challenged the group to compete every minute and every play no matter what.

“It’s important we start hitting consistent performances week in week out.

“West Wales’ pride will be hurting after their heavy defeat last week at Keighley and there will be a reaction. We need to be ready to rumble.”

In the Championship, Featherstone Rovers face London Broncos at Ebbsfleet on Sunday and Dewsbury Rams travel to Widnes Vikings (both 3pm).

Hunslet (v West Wales Raiders): from Watson, Reittie, Render, Mossop, Hallas, Whiteley, Straugheir, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, Berry, Stableford, Paga, Carr, Hallett, Oakley, Walker, Burton, Beharrell, Hird, Turner.