He replaces fellow half-back Jake Sweeting, who has been recalled by Rams from his loan spell at South Leeds Stadium.

Beharrell impressed against Hunslet during his time at Doncaster, including scoring a late try which salvaged a draw last season.

He said: “Now I’m aiming to enjoy my rugby league in Hunslet’s cause after what has been a difficult season for everyone at Dewsbury.

Matty Beharrell scoring for Doncaster against Keighley last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Hunslet are clearly well in the frame for promotion from League One and I’ll be doing my utmost to achieve that goal.

“I see myself as an organiser and I’m really looking forward to working with the talented young players [coach] Alan Kilshaw has brought in.”

Kilshaw reckons Beharrell can spearhead Hunslet’s bid for promotion.

“We wish Jake well on his return to Dewsbury and are very thankful to them for allowing us to take Matty to the end of the season,” Kilshaw said.

“Matty is a quality player, a Championship half-back and I can’t wait to work with him.

“Now with Patch Walker and Matty as seasoned, quality half-backs, not only will we benefit on the field, but also their influence on Jordan Paga and David Gibbons off the field will accelerate the younger players’ development.”

Hunslet’s League One rivals Cornwall have signed Kippax-born prop Myles Tate, who is a product of the Oulton Raiders community club, on a contract until the end of 2024.

Tate featured for Castleford Tigers’ academy and also had a spell in the youth ranks at Warrington Wolves.

He joined Keighley Cougars at the end of last season and has played on dual-registration with Oulton as well as loan at West Wales Raiders this year.

Tate said: “This kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often and [it] excites me.

“I know it will be a challenge to adapt, but I’ll be moving down in the next couple of weeks and I want to dig in for this season and the next two years after that.