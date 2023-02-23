News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos duo named in Bradford Bulls squad on dual-registration

Two Leeds Rhinos players are set to turn out for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration this weekend.

By Peter Smith
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 8:03pm

Winger Liam Tindall and second-row James McDonnell have been named in Bulls’ coach Mark Dunning’s 21-man squad the Betfred Championship game against unbeaten Toulouse Olympique at Odsal on Saturday.

McDonnell, an off-season signing from Wigan Warriors, is also in Rhinos’ initial squad for Friday’s Super League visit of Hull FC.

Neither player featured in Rhinos’ round one defeat at Warrington Wolves last Thursday. Tindall was named in the initial squad for that game, but has been replaced this week by fit-again Nene Macdonald.

Bradford coach Mark Dunning. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Liam Tindall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
