Leeds Rhinos dropped a place to eighth in Super League after Leigh Leopards crushed Salford Red Devils 26-0 on the second day of Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

Leigh moved a point above Rhinos into seventh place, but it wasn’t all bad news for Leeds who remain four points behind sixth-placed Salford with five rounds remaining in the regular Betfred Super League season. Catalans Dragons, Friday’s visitors to AMT Headingley, were beaten 36-4 by Hull KR in Sunday’s second game and also remain four points ahead of Leeds.

Ryan Hall, who will rejoin Leeds next year, scored two tries as Hull KR went above Wigan Warriors into top spot. Another ex-Rhinos man, Elliot Minchella and former Wakefield Trinity forward Kelepi Tangino both also bagged a brace and Peta Hiku and Niall Evalds, once of Castleford Tigers, were Rovers’ other try scorers. Mikey Lewis managed just two conversions from eight attempts, underlining why Rovers are adding Rhinos marksman Rhyse Martin to their squad for next year.

Ryan Hall celebrates after scoring for Hull KR in their Magic Weekend win over Catalans Dragons. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Catalans were second-best throughout, despite Bayley Sironen’s touchdown which levelled the scores after 22 minutes.

Salford were reduced to 11 players for a spell in the first half of game one with Ethan Ryan and Brad Singleton in the sin-bin following separate high tackles. Leigh led 12-0 at the break through tries by Edwin Ipape and Umyla Hanley. Zak Hardaker - who landed four conversions and a penalty - and Ricky Leutele touched down in the last eight minutes.