This wasn’t one of Rhinos’ poor performances, though they were punished for a few lapses at crucial times. There were some good efforts from individuals and they never gave in, but two tries conceded when they were down to 12 men left them with too much to do.

Chris Kendall referees more Rhinos games than any other official and, not for the first time, some 50-50 decisions went against them. Nine minutes into the second half, Warrington’s Matty Ashton seemed to knock-on a kick from Sinfield; Kendall ruled it had gone backwards and then immediately penalised Rhyse Martin for what appeared to be a one-on-one ball steal.

In the subsequent set, David Fusitu’a was sin-binned for a professional foul when he tangled with Matty Ashton chasing a kick. From that penalty - Warrington’s fifth with Leeds yet to receive one - Matty Dufty went over to make it 12-0 and it was still 13 versus 12 when the same Warrington man crossed again soon afterwards.

When Leeds finally got a penalty - and a couple of set-restarts - Sam Lisone crashed over, but the pass from Andy Ackers was ruled forward. There were a couple of skirmishes after that as things got heated and Lisone and Warrington’s Rodrick Tai were sin-binned with 15 minutes left following one such coming together.

Ashton had a touchdown ruled out for a knock-on, video official Tom Grant supporting Kendall’s initial call and Leeds did manage to pull a try back eight minutes from time when Rhyse Martin’s kick to the corner was brilliantly picked up by Paul Momirovski.

Martin converted and a 12-point gap would have been a fairer reflection, but Dufty completed his hat-trick late on, Josh Thewlis landing his fourth goal and then missing with a penalty from half-way after Leeds’ kick-off went out on the full. The penalty count finished seven-two, Rhinos getting three set restarts to Warrington’s one.

Earlier, Thewlis kicked Warrington ahead with a 10th minute penalty after they trapped the ball at the base of a scrum. The same player held Ash Handley up when the winger made a terrific catch from Matt Frawley’s kick midway through the half, which was as close as Leeds came to scoring before the interval.

The only try of the first half came with three minutes left on the clock. Warrington - other than when George Williams was tackled by James Bentley after terrific play by Dufty - hadn’t really threatened, but, as has happened so often this year, a Rhinos error was punished.

Lachie Miller couldn’t hold on to the ball in Tai’s tackle just inside Warrington’s half and Williams picked up with a clear run to the line. Thewlis’ kick made it 8-0 at the break. That was the third time in as many meetings with Warrington this year Leeds have conceded in the final five minutes of the half.

It was a huge moment and Rhinos won’t win anything until they eliminate errors like that from their game, though – to be fair to Miller – it was a huge hit. They also clocked off at marker too many times, for example at the start of the second half when Miller stood his ground to deny Danny Walker.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Sinfield, Frawley, Lisone, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Subs O’Connor, Bentley, Donaldson, Nicholson-Watton.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Thewlis, Tai, King, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Vaughan, Powell, Yates, Bateman, Nicholson, Currie. Subs Musgrove, Harrison, Walker, Currie.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Day one attendance: 30,810.

1 . Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves Here's how the Leeds player rated. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Some good things, including a try-saving tackle, but didn’t hang on to the ball in a huge hit and that cost Rhinos a try 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) Played okay, but Warrington scored two tries when he was in the sin-bin in the second half which ended Rhinos’ hopes 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Paul Momirovski (no 4) Had a solid game, some big defence and scored Rhinos’ only try 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Got heavily involved and tried to pose a threat, but nothing quite worked 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales