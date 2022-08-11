Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a roll call of who is missing, why and when they could be back, if at all.

Jack Walker (squad number one): Joined Hull last month on loan until the end of this season.

David Fusitu’a (No 2): Beginning a two-match ban after being charged with a grade C high tackle in last weekend’s win over Salford.

James Donaldson is unavailable because of a knee injury. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Aidan Sezer (No 7): Suspended for one game over a grade B trip against Salford. The ban was halved on appeal when the offence was reduced from grade C.

Kruise Leeming (No 9): Hasn’t played since suffering a stress fracture in a foot during the win at Hull last month. Is not yet running, but hopes to be available before the end of the regular season.

Matt Prior (No 10): Has one game to serve of a two-match ban imposed following his red card for a high tackle at Catalans Dragons a fortnight ago.

Matt Prior is one of five Rhinos players currently suspended. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhyse Martin (No 12): Received a - highly controversial - one-match penalty notice from the match review panel after being charged with grade A dangerous contact against Salford.

Alex Mellor (No 15): Joined Castleford Tigers in June after being released from the final months of his Rhinos contract.

Tom Holroyd (No 18): The Hull KR game will complete his 10-game ban, imposed after a red card for punching, playing for Bradford Bulls on loan in May.

Tom Briscoe (No 20): Suffered an ankle injury against Toulouse in April. Has undergone surgery and Smith is hopeful he will be available before his contract expires at the end of this season.

Jack Broadbent is playing on loan for Featherstone before leaving Rhinos at the end of this season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Jack Broadbent (No 23): Joined Featherstone Rovers in June on loan until his contract expires at the end of this season.

James Donaldson (No 25): Unavailable for the second successive game because of a knee injury.

Max Simpson (No 28): Suffered an ankle injury away to Toulouse last month, has undergone surgery and won’t play again this season.

Levi Edwards (No 30): On loan at York City Knights and currently sidelined with a knee injury.

Oli Field (No 31): On loan at Oldham.