After two seasons disrupted by injuries, star winger David Fusitu’a is feeling fit, fresh and ready to make his mark in Betfred Super League this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fusitu’a has scored 15 tries in 31 games during his two seasons with Leeds, despite a series of setbacks including a nine-match spell on the sidelines with ankle damage midway through 2023.

That restricted him to 17 appearances, but he crossed 10 times and finished the campaign on a high with a hat-trick at home to Castleford Tigers in Rhinos’ final game. Having been in pre-season since November, he insisted he is “in good shape and looking forward to a big year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos were back at work last week after a Christmas and new year break and Fusitu’a said. “It is good to be back out training with the boys again, building into the trials coming up and [Super League] games not too far off. I’ve been getting that consistency of training under my belt and getting my body going for the past few months and I think it will definitely play a big part in the coming season.

Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu'a passes the ball at training as his centre Harry Newman watches on. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“I thought I had a solid end to [last] year. It was disappointing to get that injury early in the season, but being able to finish off the way I did was good. I still feel like I’ve got things to work on, but I feel like I finished solid and hopefully I can take that into the start of this year.”

Stringing a run of games together is the former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger’s first priority for 2024. He admitted: “It’s just one of those things you can’t control. Injuries are part of the game, but touch wood, hopefully if I do all the little things right again luck will be on my side a bit more this time.”

Rhinos are set to send a mainly young side to Bradford Bulls on Sunday, January 28, before coach Rohan Smith fields his strongest-available team at home to Hull KR in James Donaldson’s testimonial game seven days later. Having missed Leeds’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity on compassionate leave, Fusitu’a is keen to play at least once before the competitive business kicks off at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16.

David Fusitu'a is aiming for a big year with Leeds Rhinos after a full pre-season. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For sure,” he pledged. “You always need a little bit of a run before the season starts. Hopefully I can get a game or two before round one and blow a few of the cobwebs out. You can’t really emulate a game until you are out there, so it will be good to do that.”

Of how training has gone so far, Fusitu’a reflected: “The new additions have been great since they’ve come in and I think they add a lot to the team. Also, the young boys coming through have improved a lot in the space of a few months. I feel like we are looking good heading into the season.”

Rhinos have a new spine this year with Lachie Miller at full-back, Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley in the halves and Andy Ackers playing hooker. How they gel will be crucial to the team’s chances and Fusitu’a stressed: “There’s a lot of skill there and a lot of experience as well.,