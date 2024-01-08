Some good players will be disappointed when Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith names his team to face Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one.
Barring new injuries, Rhinos could have a near full-fit squad available for the season-opener at AMT Headingley on Friday, February 16, giving Smith a welcome selection headache. The team boss plans to give his first-choice side a run out in James Donaldson’s testimonial at home to Hull KR on Sunday, February 4. If everyone gets through that unscathed, here’s how Rhinos could line up for the Salford match.
1. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Rhinos’ new number one and the only experienced contender for the full-back spot. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Wing: David Fusitu’a
Scored a hat-trick in Rhinos' final game of last year and, after a full pre-season, will want to start the new campaign with a bang. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Centre: Harry Newman
Now well into full training after a break following England duty. He had a strong Test series against Tonga and will be keen to take that into the final year of his current Rhinos contract. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Arrived in England last week and will add top-level experience to Rhinos' three-quarters. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Wing: Ash Handley
Could play elsewhere in the side if necessary, but - barring injury - is a guaranteed name on the teamsheet and most at home on the left-wing. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft
Rhinos’ new number six is the player the team will revolve around. Photo: Simon Hulme