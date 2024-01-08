Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Rhinos' predicted starting 13 and bench to face Salford Red Devils in Super League round one

Some good players will be disappointed when Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith names his team to face Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 12:01 GMT

Barring new injuries, Rhinos could have a near full-fit squad available for the season-opener at AMT Headingley on Friday, February 16, giving Smith a welcome selection headache. The team boss plans to give his first-choice side a run out in James Donaldson’s testimonial at home to Hull KR on Sunday, February 4. If everyone gets through that unscathed, here’s how Rhinos could line up for the Salford match.

Rhinos’ new number one and the only experienced contender for the full-back spot.

1. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Rhinos’ new number one and the only experienced contender for the full-back spot. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Scored a hat-trick in Rhinos' final game of last year and, after a full pre-season, will want to start the new campaign with a bang.

2. Wing: David Fusitu’a

Scored a hat-trick in Rhinos' final game of last year and, after a full pre-season, will want to start the new campaign with a bang. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Now well into full training after a break following England duty. He had a strong Test series against Tonga and will be keen to take that into the final year of his current Rhinos contract.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Now well into full training after a break following England duty. He had a strong Test series against Tonga and will be keen to take that into the final year of his current Rhinos contract. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Arrived in England last week and will add top-level experience to Rhinos' three-quarters.

4. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Arrived in England last week and will add top-level experience to Rhinos' three-quarters. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Could play elsewhere in the side if necessary, but - barring injury - is a guaranteed name on the teamsheet and most at home on the left-wing.

5. Wing: Ash Handley

Could play elsewhere in the side if necessary, but - barring injury - is a guaranteed name on the teamsheet and most at home on the left-wing. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Rhinos’ new number six is the player the team will revolve around.

6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft

Rhinos’ new number six is the player the team will revolve around. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Salford Red DevilsSuper LeagueRhinosHull KRSalford