Barring new injuries, Rhinos could have a near full-fit squad available for the season-opener at AMT Headingley on Friday, February 16, giving Smith a welcome selection headache. The team boss plans to give his first-choice side a run out in James Donaldson’s testimonial at home to Hull KR on Sunday, February 4. If everyone gets through that unscathed, here’s how Rhinos could line up for the Salford match.