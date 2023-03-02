The Tonga and former New Zealand international endured a tough first season at Leeds, making only 14 appearances and missing the last five games with a calf muscle injury.

He was held back this year until Rhinos’ final pre-season game, partly because of a bout of illness in January, but has featured in the opening two matches of the league campaign and is included in Leeds’ squad for Friday’s trip to St Helens.

A try scorer in the 22-18 loss to Hull FC last week, Fusitu’a admitted it is early days, but reckons he is in good shape to string together a run of appearances as Rhinos look to get their season off the mark.

“It is only two games, but it is a tick in the box for me coming out with no injuries and my body still feeling good,” the 28-year-old ex-New Zealand Warriors three-quarter reflected.

“I am building on my performances and making sure I do everything possible in terms of recovery after games and preparation before games and hopefully my performances will continue getting better and better throughout the year.”

Fusitu’a’s touchdown against Hull last week was his first since he crossed in a 62-16 win at the same opposition in July.

The conversion edged Rhinos into a brief lead before the visitors responded to snatch the game, leaving Leeds second from bottom in the table.

That took the edge off Fusitua’s personal achievement, but he admitted: “It is always nice to score, so hopefully I’ll get a few more this season.”

Despite the disappointing start, Fusitu’a insists Leeds have a squad capable of challenging for honours and he is predicting big things from his long-term friend and former Warriors teammate Sam Lisone.

The prop, signed in the off-season from Gold Coast Titans, started in Rhinos’ round one defeat at Warrington Wolves and was among the substitutes last week.

Fusitu’a said: “It is cool [being in the same team again]. I play on the wing and he’s in the midst of things in the middle so it’s hard to rub shoulders with him properly, but it’s good to have him over here; his presence on the field and what he can bring to a team is massive.

“It is early days and he will still be trying to figure his way around a new team and a new country. I feel like we are going to keep getting better and better.”

The same applies to Rhinos as a team, Fusitu’a believes and Friday would be an ideal time to hit their straps.

Leeds have lost their last 12 meetings with Saints, dating back to 2018 and Fusitu’a noted: “Obviously they are a really good side and have been for a number of years and they are coming off a big win in the World Club Challenge.

“It’s an exciting challenge for us, but we are up for it. I feel like the past couple of games have been a bit disappointing, especially the last one.

“Some of the breaks we made, the ball just didn’t go to hand and our execution was a bit low. To be going up against a team like St Helens is definitely a big test, but I feel like it’s going to be nothing but a positive for us, going forward into the rest of the season.”

Rhinos could have beaten Hull had they taken more of their chances, particularly in the second half when three clean breaks weren’t turned into points.

Fusitu’a insisted: “It is early days, it is only two games into the season and I think there’s going to be a bit of clunkiness to our attack, but I feel it will come and hopefully sooner rather than later. Hopefully a few more balls stick this weekend and we can get a good result.”

A shock win on Friday would get Rhinos’ season up and Fusitu’a added: “That’s the ultimate goal, but I feel like putting in a good performance will lead to that.