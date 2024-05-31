Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says he fully supports the club’s decision to appoint a sporting director and does not see it as a threat to his position.

Rhinos are recruiting for the new role and hope to make an appointment early in June. The sporting director will have full responsibility for all rugby matters including recruitment and retention of players and staff.

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Friday) Smith said the appointment will allow him to spend more time on coaching, rather than dealing with administration. He insisted: “I fully support that role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is one that has been spoken about a little bit, on and off, for a period of time. I know the club went that way in the past and it’s something plenty of other Super League clubs are doing.

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The NRL clubs I’ve worked at have had a very similar role to that and the Premier League and most sports are doing that now. It makes a lot of sense.

“It is a big organisation and there’s a lot going on so I think it is a great thing to support me and the staff who work with the players each day. It will probably mean a little less time on processes and admin and behind the scenes-type stuff and that’ll allow me more time to be with the players and staff. That will only be beneficial to the club, I believe.”

Smith stressed he has spoken to chief executive Gary Hetherington about what the sporting director’s appointment will mean for the coach’s status at the club. He added: “It’s a complementary role to the coaching job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It sits between the chief executive and the football operation. Myself and Matt Cook, as general manager, lead the Kirkstall division and we are going to have another person there to oversee that.