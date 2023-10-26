Leeds Rhinos still have room for improvement despite leading the table of IMG scores, chief executive Gary Hetherington says.

Rhinos came out on top in the ‘indicative’ phase of a new grading process being introduced as part of the RFL and sport marketing giant IMG’s ‘reimagining rugby league’ strategy.

All 35 professional clubs were ranked on five criteria: playing performance, fandom, finances, stadium and community. The governing body say the dummy gradings “give clubs a clear indication of their strengths and weaknesses and the areas in which they need to improve to increase their score in 2024”.

Clubs will be notified of their actual grading at the end of next season. The 12 highest-scoring clubs, including all those with an A grade, will secure a place in the 2025 Betfred Super League.

Rhinos fans at the home win over Huddersfield in June. Fandom is one of the criteria clubs will be judged on from the end of 2024. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos achieved 17.49 out of a possible 20 and are among seven clubs with an indicative A grade, which required a score of at least 15. Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Hull FC were the other clubs in the top category.

Wakefield Trinity - who were relegated from Super League this year - and Castleford Tigers were both graded B, alongside Championship outfits Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs.

Tigers are appealing against their score, which they say was affected by an administrative error. League One champions Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet, who were runners-up on that table, received the lowest C grade.

Rhinos score highly for thier AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium home base. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Championship Grand Final winners London Broncos face a one-season stay in Super League next year after ranking 24th, below clubs including Barrow Raiders, Sheffield Eagles and Doncaster. Newcastle Thunder, who are in danger of folding after being relegated to League One this year, were ranked 18th, with a B grade.

Hetherington hailed Rhinos’ first place as “recognition for the whole organisation, as well as the Leeds Rhinos Foundation for their role in community engagement”.

He said: “It’s very satisfying after a very exhaustive process that looks at all aspects of clubs’ organisation and their entire business.

“It’s very detailed, a lot of time and effort and thought has gone into it by a lot of experts in various fields. It is quite a unique process and a very helpful one for all club owners to understand exactly where their club is failing, or succeeding and identifying areas they can improve on.”

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Though Rhinos’ Super League status is virtually assured, Hetherington insisted there is no room for complacency. He added: “It’s on-going, a work in process and a very efficient process. “there are parts of it where we will identify we can get better. It will be helpful for our management team in that respect.”